Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 11:35 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:49

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they tackle basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Wolves are rock bottom of the division on two points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Wolves vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Wolves vs. Man United being played?

The match will take place at Wolves' home stadium, Molineux.

Wolves have the worst home record in the Premier League this season, picking up just one point from their seven matches, conceding 17 times in the process.

Man United, meanwhile, have nine points to show from their seven games on their travels, boasting a record of two wins, three draws and two defeats.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 Premier League season ended in a 2-0 victory for Wolves, who did the double over Man United last term.

How to watch Wolves vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Molineux will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Wolves vs. Man United: What's the story?

It was another disappointing Old Trafford night for Man United on Thursday, as the Red Devils conceded late to draw 1-1 with West Ham United.

Ruben Amorim's side are still in a relatively solid spot in the table, sitting eighth, only two points off fourth-placed Chelsea, but they are also just three points ahead of Bournemouth in 14th, so the picture could change very quickly.

Consistency remains a problem for Man United, but it is now just one defeat in their last eight, and the Red Devils will be the favourites to win at Molineux.

Wolves will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, with the strugglers rock bottom of the table, boasting only two points from 14 matches.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disastrous campaign to date for the club, but Monday's match could act as a springboard, as they welcome a Man United side that lost both games between the two teams in 2024-25.

The fixture will also see a Molineux return for Matheus Cunha, who swapped Wolves for Man United during the summer transfer window.