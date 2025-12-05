Crystal Palace lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Oliver Glasner changes two

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 11:29 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:36

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner may be tempted into a couple of alterations for Sunday's Premier League London derby with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Eagles have found consistency hard to come by in recent weeks as they juggle top-flight and Conference League commitments, and they only just scraped past Burnley 1-0 in midweek.

Glasner could be boosted by the return of left-back Borna Sosa for this all-capital clash, but Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Rio Cardines (adductor) are still unavailable.

Sarr's blow saw Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino offer support to Jean-Philippe Mateta at Turf Moor, but the youthful Justin Devenny could now take advantage of the quick turnaround to displace the former.

If so, Devenny will be aiding Mateta on a personal mission for the Frenchman, who is still waiting for his first Premier League goal against the Cottagers.

Glasner can also call upon a refreshed Will Hughes to join Adam Wharton in midfield, but Tyrick Mitchell should reprise his role over Sosa for now - that like-for-like swap could be made in next week's Conference League clash with Shelbourne.

Daniel Munoz and Marc Guehi - who combined for the winning goal in midweek - should also be retained, as Palace seek an eighth Premier League clean sheet of the season.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta

