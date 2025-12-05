Preview: Fulham vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 10:52 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:42

After coming within centimetres of one of the Premier League's all-time greatest comebacks, Fulham swiftly return to Craven Cottage for a London derby date with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The hosts' extraordinary second-half efforts were ultimately in vain during a 5-4 midweek loss to Manchester City, while the Eagles played out a much less chaotic affair in Lancashire, edging out Burnley 1-0.

Match preview

When Jeremy Doku's strike cannoned off of Sander Berge's leg and into the back of the Fulham net - putting a merciless Man City 5-1 up against Marco Silva's men - the Craven Cottage faithful could have been forgiven for filtering out of the stadium.

However, two Samuel Chukwueze strikes and an Alex Iwobi effort later, Fulham threatened a turnaround of epic proportions against the Sky Blues and oh so nearly pulled it off, only for Josko Gvardiol to clear Joshua King's injury-time strike off the line.

Tuesday's absorbing affair saw Fulham enter an unwanted club - becoming just the third team after Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur to lose a home game in the Premier League after scoring four goals - but putting a quartet past Pep Guardiola's men is already an achievement in itself.

A gritty point would still be preferable to a nearly moment for the Cottagers, though, as Silva's 15th-placed side are only five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, although the same chasm separates them from Brighton & Hove Albion in seventh.

Nine of Fulham's 17 points this term have been won in their last five games, though, and only resilient leaders Arsenal have prevented the hosts from scoring at their Craven Cottage home so far in 2025-26.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Coincidentally, only Arsenal boast a better defensive record than upcoming visitors Crystal Palace, who have been breached just 11 times all season and recorded their seventh Premier League clean sheet of the campaign in midweek.

Two in-demand defenders combined for the decisive action against relegation-threatened Burnley, as Marc Guehi's pinpoint delivery found the head of Daniel Munoz to nod home the game's only goal on the stroke of half time.

Attempting to upset the Champions League apple cart, Oliver Glasner's fifth-placed men now trail fourth-placed Chelsea by just one point, although their current ranking may suffice for UCL qualification based on England's UEFA coefficient.

A lack of consistency has bedevilled the FA Cup holders in recent weeks - evidenced by three wins, one draw and two losses from their last six Premier League scraps - and the Eagles are also seeking back-to-back Premier League London derby wins for the first time in over eight years.

Both Fulham and Crystal Palace beat each other 2-0 away from home in last year's fixtures, but the Cottagers are remarkably waiting for their first Premier League win over the Eagles at Craven Cottage since January 2005, when Andy Cole bagged a brace.

Fulham Premier League form:

L

W

L

W

W

L

Fulham form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

L

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

L

W

D

W

L

W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Fulham came out of their nine-goal spectacular with Man City unscathed on the fitness front, meaning that Silva only has Antonee Robinson (knee) and Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) missing this weekend.

Not for the first time in a Cottagers kit, Chukwueze showed his super-sub qualities on Tuesday night, and the Nigerian winger currently averages a goal or assist every 46 minutes in the competition - the best ratio for any player with at least 200 minutes played in Premier League history.

Silva now faces a critical dilemma on whether to trust Chukwueze from the off or wait to unleash him in the latter stages, but he has surely done enough for a place in the XI here, potentially at the expense of Harry Wilson.

Palace also emerged from their midweek win without any fresh woes, and Glasner is keeping his fingers crossed over the availability of left-back Borna Sosa, who is on track to return from a knock.

However, Ismaila Sarr is still sidelined with his ankle injury, while Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Rio Cardines (adductor) will play no part on Sunday.

Daichi Kamada operated in a more advanced role against Burnley in Sarr's absence, but Justin Devenny and Romain Esse are both alternative options behind Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is yet to score against Fulham in the Premier League.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, King; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta

We say: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace

After both sides made nets ripple for fun in Fulham vs. Man City, expect a far more low-key match during the visit of Palace, who have exhibited greater defensive resilience than Guardiola's side this season.

Domestic and continental fatigue may now be setting in for the Eagles, though, so Silva's men have our vote to take a point off of the Champions League chasers.

