Fulham lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Marco Silva makes three changes

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 11:22 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:36

Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze could hardly have done more to return to the first XI for Sunday's Premier League London derby with Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

The Nigeria international was on target twice during Tuesday's enthralling 5-4 loss to Manchester City, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma all ends up with two fabulous first-time strikes.

Chukwueze has now entered the Premier League's record books, as he is averaging a goal or assist every 46 minutes in the competition - the best ratio of any man past or present to play at least 200 minutes.

Marco Silva could very well see fit to keep Chukwueze in reserve and unleash his super sub when Palace tire in the latter stages, but he will surely come into the manager's thinking for a starting role here, potentially at Harry Wilson's expense.

Neither Emile Smith Rowe nor Alex Iwobi should drop out of the side after their goals in midweek, while Raul Jimenez is a guarantee up front during Rodrigo Muniz's absence with a thigh injury.

Sasa Lukic only lasted until half time against Man City, though, so a recall for Joshua King alongside Sander Berge is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Further back, Timothy Castagne also played a key role in Fulham's second-half revival against the Sky Blues, so Kenny Tete may relinquish his place at right-back to the Belgian.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, King; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

