Man United injury, suspension list vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire updates

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 11:23 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:34

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, and they currently sit down in eighth spot in the Premier League table, only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of the next gameweek.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Wolves, who are rock bottom of the division on two points.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 8 (vs. Wolves)

De Ligt was absent against West Ham on Thursday night due to a knock, but head coach Ruben Amorim is expecting the centre-back to be back for the clash with Wolves.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 15 (vs. Bournemouth)

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 8 (vs. Wolves)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back again missed out against West Ham, but he could potentially return at Molineux.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.