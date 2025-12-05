Man United injury, suspension list vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire updates

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.
The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, and they currently sit down in eighth spot in the Premier League table, only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of the next gameweek.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Wolves, who are rock bottom of the division on two points.
Matthijs de Ligt
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: December 8 (vs. Wolves)
De Ligt was absent against West Ham on Thursday night due to a knock, but head coach Ruben Amorim is expecting the centre-back to be back for the clash with Wolves.
Benjamin Sesko
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: December 15 (vs. Bournemouth)
Sesko was forced off the field with a knee injury during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break, but the summer arrival is not too far away from returning, potentially featuring against Bournemouth on December 15.
Harry Maguire
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: December 8 (vs. Wolves)
Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back again missed out against West Ham, but he could potentially return at Molineux.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.