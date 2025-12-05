Man United 1-1 West Ham: Kobbie Mainoo snub explained as substitutions cost Ruben Amorim's side at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 08:13 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 08:27

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has explained why he decided against using Kobbie Mainoo during Thursday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 58th minute of the contest through Diogo Dalot, but West Ham levelled the scores late on through Soungoutou Magassa, who registered after the home side failed to deal with a corner.

At 1-0, Amorim decided to bring on Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount, and all three substitutes struggled.

After the match, the Man United head coach was asked why he did not use Mainoo, who continues to struggle for football during the 2025-26 campaign.

Amorim said that 'losing the second balls' was a major problem for Man United in the second period, hence the decision to introduce a defensive midfielder in the shape of Ugarte.

Mainoo was an unused substitute against West Ham

“No. We are losing because of the second balls. Sometimes there's not more men in front that you are going to win the ball. We had more men to put in the offence? Who? Who would be more offensive?" Amorim told reporters.

"Yes. It was the second balls and I was worried with Matheus [Cunha]. I know that Bruno [Fernandes] reached the box really well. Mason Mount is playing in this position. So, I tried. They were trying to push us. Bryan [Mbeumo] has a lot of pace to try to win the ball in one transition. So that was my idea.”

Mainoo is still yet to start in the Premier League this season, with all nine of his appearances in England's top flight coming off the bench.

The 20-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, and there is believed to be a genuine chance that he will leave during the January transfer window.

Mainoo is in competition with Bruno Fernandes for a spot in the starting side, and the Portugal international is a certainty in the XI when fit and available, which is almost always the case.

Amorim: 'Display against West Ham was not constant'

Amorim also said that his side 'lost control' against the Hammers on Thursday night.

"I think it was not constant. We had good moments and we lost a little bit in the first half and a little bit in the second half, after the goal," explained the manager.

"We lost, a little bit, the control of the game. We should have closed the game when we scored the first one. The game was in control, we knew it, let's defend far from the box.

"But any set-pieces can be a problem with the differences in height in the team. We could do it but we could not maintain the ball after the first goal."

Man United, who are eighth in the Premier League table, will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their campaign away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.