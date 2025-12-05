Baleba to Man Utd: Brighton find 'ideal' Premier League-based replacement

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 00:22 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 02:17

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly devising a contingency plan for the potential departure of star midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The South Coast club are bracing for substantial interest in their Cameroon international, placing a valuation in excess of £100m on his head amid persistent rumours linking him to Manchester United.

Renowned for their astute activity in the transfer market, Brighton have typically had next to no issues replacing departed stars.

Now, reports indicate that the Seaguls have found the ideal replacement if Baleba were to depart the Amex.

Brighton's reported Premier League-based Baleba replacement revealed

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to Tele Football, Brighton have identified Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde as their primary target if Baleba is sold.

The young Dutchman has forced his way into Unai Emery’s plans at Villa Park this term, reportedly alerting scouts at the Amex Stadium to his rapid progress.

Bogarde has made 15 appearances this campaign, including three consecutive starts in the Europa League, showcasing his development at the top level.

The midfielder, the nephew of former Chelsea defender Winston Bogarde, is believed to be valued at over £25m, and fits the profile of versatile, technical players that Brighton covet.

Can Villa retain their academy graduate?

© Imago

The Midlands club hold a robust bargaining hand, having secured Bogarde’s future with a fresh deal running until 2029 earlier this year.

However, his route to a regular starting berth is currently blocked by seasoned internationals such as Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans.

Although Emery is believed to appreciate Bogarde’s ability to operate in both defence and midfield, a significant bid from Brighton could challenge Villa’s stance, particularly in light of strict Profit and Sustainability regulations.

From the player’s perspective, the chance to mirror the career trajectory of Caicedo and Baleba at Brighton may prove appealing should assurances regarding match minutes at Villa Park remain scarce.