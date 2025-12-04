Preview: Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 23:07 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 00:29

Union Berlin will visit Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena on Saturday in a Bundesliga clash that could impact the fight for survival.

Following their 1-1 stalemate with Eintracht Frankfurt on November 30, the Wolves find themselves fourth last in 15th place with just nine points, six fewer than 11th-placed Union.

Match preview

Wolfsburg limited Frankfurt to just 0.29 non-penalty expected goals in the second half, but a 96th-minute spot kick ended any hope of clinging onto their 67th-minute lead.

Boss Daniel Bauer's team are now winless in five games - they lost four in that time - and they were also beaten in four, held to two draws and emerged as winners in just one of their prior seven matches.

The hosts have scored the second most goals in the bottom six (14), with five of those goals netted in their last four league outings.

Wolfsburg conceded nine goals in those four fixtures, and they have only kept their opponents at bay in two of their 14 contests in 2025-26, and once in their 12 Bundesliga games.

A loss for the Wolves on the weekend would be their fifth consecutive defeat at Volkswagen Arena, and it would extend their winless streak at the ground to 16 matches.

© Imago

Union lost 2-1 against Heidenheim on November 29, a clash in which they conceded both goals in second-half stoppage time.

Die Eisernen were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the DFB-Pokal, and while manager Steffen Baumgart will disappointed to have lost, he will be pleased that his side have netted six times in their last four outings.

Union won 1-0 at home against the Wolves in April, though they did lose the reverse fixture 1-0 in November 2024.

The club will hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they play Wolfsburg, while they will also be aiming for their second Bundesliga victory in six.

Union have won two and lost two of their past four games on the road, and it should be noted that they are the only Bundesliga team yet to score away from home in the closing 30 minutes of matches in the league this season.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

L

W

L

L

L

D

Wolfsburg form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

L

D

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

D

W

L

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Wolfsburg often experienced injury problems in 2024-25, and the same is true this term, with the likes of midfielder Bence Dardai and striker Jonas Wind set to miss out.

Mohamed El Amine Amoura has not scored in his past four matches for the club, but he may be in line for a start up front.

With doubts about centre-back Moritz Jenz, Jenson Seelt is likely to partner Konstantinos Koulierakis.

Meanwhile, Union midfielder Rani Khedira will not be part of the squad due to the accumulation of too many yellow cards, and his void may be filled by Janik Haberer.

Supporters can expect Haberer to feature alongside Aljoscha Kemlein, and the duo will be asked to play behind attackers Oliver Burke, Andrej Ilic and Ilyas Ansah.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Seelt, Koulierakis, Zehnter; Arnold, Gerhardt; Majer, Eriksen, Wimmer; Amoura

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Haberer, Kemlein, Rothe; Burke, Ilic, Ansah

We say: Wolfsburg 0-2 Union Berlin

Though Union's performances have been far from perfect, their hosts have shown little sign of turning their own fortunes around.

Given the Wolves have lost four of their last five, the visitors should be able to take advantage of their vulnerable opponents and leave Volkswagen Arena with three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.