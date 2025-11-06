Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis, sending scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action.

The 21-year-old could be a new option on the market for the Reds, who have suffered a recent blow in the pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

Arne Slot's side missed out on a key transfer target over the summer, with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi eventually staying put at Selhurst Park.

As a result, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have soldiered on as the first-choice pairing at the back of the pitch for the Premier League champions.

After recent struggles, Liverpool's results have picked up massively over the past week or so, defeating both Aston Villa and Real Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool, Tottenham send scouts to watch Koulierakis?

According to TBR Football, there could be a Bundesliga talent making their way over to the riches of the Premier League in January.

The report claims that both Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on securing the services of Wolfsburg and Greece defender Koulierakis.

Just 21 years of age and left-footed, the centre-back is said to be an exciting option for the two clubs, who have sent scouts to watch him live.

It is understood that there is potential for Koulierakis to leave Wolfsburg in the January transfer window amid interest from across Europe.

The German side possess a recent record of nurturing defensive talents, including current Spurs star Micky van de Ven and Palace's Maxence Lacroix.

Koulierakis's career to date

Koulierakis's senior career commenced in the first-team setup at PAOK in Greece, where he came through the academy as a teenager before making 72 appearances.

The 21-year-old made the big leap from his homeland to Germany during the summer of 2024, signing for Bundesliga regulars Wolfsburg.

The centre-back is also beginning to cement himself on the international stage, starting both of Greece's World Cup qualifiers in October.