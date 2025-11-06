Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, reaching a verbal agreement with the Frenchman.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano next summer.

The 27-year-old is also supposedly wanted by Liverpool, who are said to have suffered a major blow in the pursuit of the centre-back.

Upamecano has continued to be a key figure for the Bavarian giants this season, starting eight matches for Vincent Kompany's men in the Bundesliga.

The Frenchman also put in an impressive display in the Champions League on Tuesday night, when a Luis Diaz brace was enough to defeat Paris Saint-Germain.

After success on the continental stage earlier in the week, Upamecano and Bayern Munich visit Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid reach 'verbal agreement' for Upamecano

According to Footmercato, Real Madrid have taken a significant step in their efforts to secure the services of Bayern Munich man Upamecano.

The report claims that Los Blancos and the 27-year-old have a verbal agreement in place for his transfer during the summer window of 2026.

With Upamecano entering the final year of his contract, the defender is able to agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs from January onwards.

As well as Xabi Alonso's troops, it is understood that Premier League champions Liverpool are also in the hunt for the talents of the Frenchman.

Adding further complexity to the situation, Real Madrid are supposedly admirers of Reds star Ibrahima Konate, who is thought to be a backup option to Upamecano.

Liverpool's centre-back struggles

Liverpool pushed hard during the latter stages of the summer transfer window to find a new face for their centre-back department ahead of this term.

The Reds had Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi in the building and completing a medical on the final day of summer trading.

However, after Oliver Glasner's Eagles failed to find a replacement for the defender, the Selhurst Park club pulled the plug on the deal.