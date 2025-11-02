Liverpool are handed another blow in their efforts to secure a free transfer for Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano next summer.

The Reds intended to add two central defenders to their ranks in the summer transfer window just gone, but a £35m deal for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi collapsed at the eleventh hour.

The England international was all set to complete a deadline-day switch to Anfield, only for Palace to veto the move due to their inability to source a ready-made replacement, allegedly leading to Oliver Glasner threatening to quit if Guehi was sold.

The ex-Chelsea man is confirmed to be leaving Palace on a free transfer next summer and is expected to head to Merseyside, but Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit of Guehi, who is also supposedly being courted by Bayern.

The Bundesliga champions are understood to have met with Guehi's representatives to discuss a potential transfer, as they make contingency plans in case of Upamecano's exit when his own deal expires.

Bayern director delivers update on Dayot Upamecano future

The France international will become a free agent in 2026 as things stand, and he can open talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement from July onwards.

Liverpool's name has inevitably cropped up in conversations surrounding Upamecano, but Bayern director Max Eberl has insisted that the Bavarians are working to tie him down to an extension as a matter of priority.

"Upa has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the world. He went through a phase where he made a few mistakes. We’ll do everything we can to make sure he stays," Eberl told Sky Deutschland.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany recently signed his own contract extension at the Allianz Arena, which is thought to have given the Bavarians a boost in their attempts to secure Upamecano's future, four years on from his arrival from RB Leipzig.

The 27-year-old is now first-choice for club and country, making 165 appearances for Bayern Munich in all tournaments and also winning 34 caps for France, playing every minute during his nation's run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

What is the latest with Ibrahima Konate's future?

Liverpool did still manage to add to their defensive ranks over the summer with the capture of the young Giovanni Leoni from Parma, but the teenager sustained a cruel ACL injury in an EFL Cup win over Southampton and is now likely to miss the rest of the season.

As a result, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are Arne Slot's only senior central options, while Wataru Endo and Rhys Williams could fill in should emergency strike.

However, Konate is now looking increasingly likely to leave on a free transfer in 2026, as there has been no breakthrough in contract talks with his camp.

Upamecano's compatriot has allegedly rejected the chance to sign a new deal at Anfield - Football Insider has claimed - and a move to Real Madrid next summer is expected to materialise.

Konate will face his reported admirers this Tuesday, as Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for Tuesday's fascinating Champions League league-phase fixture.

If Liverpool were to replace Konate with Upamecano, the statistics suggest that there would be pros and cons to such an exchange.