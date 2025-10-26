Liverpool are handed another potential setback in their efforts to sign a new centre-back in 2026 as a Bayern Munich chief makes an admission over Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano.

Liverpool have been handed another potential small setback in their efforts to bolster their defensive ranks in the free agent market next summer.

The Reds' rearguard concerns were once again laid bare in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Brentford, their fourth consecutive loss in the top flight after previous beatings against Chelsea, Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

The backline marshalled by Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have now been breached 14 times in the Premier League, where Liverpool have the joint-worst defensive record of any team in the top 12.

Only five teams have conceded more goals than the reigning champions in the English top flight this season, and three of them lie in the relegation zone, further highlighting where Liverpool's deficiencies lie this term.

Arne Slot has not been helped by a lack of central defensive alternatives, as new signing Giovanni Leoni is out for the season with an ACL injury, and Liverpool memorably saw a £35m Marc Guehi deal collapse at the eleventh hour on deadline day.

Bayern Munich chief delivers Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano update

The Reds are expected to go back in for Guehi in 2026 - when Konate is set to leave on a free transfer for Real Madrid - or potentially pursue Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano as a competent alternative.

Upamecano is also due to leave the Allianz Arena for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season, but it is believed that Vincent Kompany's recent extension has handed Bayern a major boost in their efforts to keep the France international.

As a contingency plan, however, Bayern are understood to be monitoring Guehi's situation, and the Bundesliga champions were reported to have held a meeting with the former Chelsea man's entourage ahead of his confirmed exit from Palace next summer.

Bayern's director of sport Max Eberl was recently quizzed on the alleged meeting by DAZN and refused to deny its existence, saying: "Our ultimate goal is to extend Upa’s contract," as quoted by Florian Plettenberg.

"If that doesn’t work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That’s the reason. I’ve not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."

How do Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano compare amid Liverpool transfer links?

Both stalwarts of their side's defence in the final years of their contracts, Guehi and Upamecano have each made eight league appearances this season, and both excel in different facets of the game.

The Palace man has already provided one goal and one assist in this season's Premier League, while Upamecano has not yet registered a direct Bundesliga contribution, but the Frenchman's passing range has caught the eye.

Upamecano has completed 93.2% of his passes in the German top flight compared to Guehi's 86.6% in the Premier League, despite also registering marginally more long balls than his English counterpart - 2.5 per game compared to 2.3.

However, Guehi has won just under three aerial duels per game compared to Upamecano's 1.1, and the Palace captain also averages more tackles, interceptions and clearances per match, although Bayern's Bundesliga dominance can account for Upamecano's lower tallies in that regard.