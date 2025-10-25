Liverpool's Premier League problems persist as Brentford secure a 3-2 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, handing the Reds their fourth straight league defeat.

A frantic first half saw Brentford race into the lead thanks to Dango Ouattara's fourth-minute goal, and the Bees doubled their lead just before the break when Kevin Schade slotted home, but Liverpool did pull one back in the 50th minute through Milos Kerkez, infuriating the Brentford fans as the goal came two minutes beyond the allocated added time.

The Bees were back on top from the restart, restoring their lead on the hour mark when Igor Thiago converted from the spot after Virgil van Dijk was penalised for a foul on Ouattara, and while Mohamed Salah struck late to make for a nervy final few minutes, Brentford held out to ensure their fantastic 3-2 victory.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It is no secret that Liverpool have been extremely vulnerable so far this season, and that was certainly the case once again today, as the Reds looked so fragile in defence throughout the entire match.

Despite dominating possession, Brentford looked threatening on almost every occasion they had the ball anywhere in or around the Liverpool box, and their three goals scored today marks the sixth time in just nine league matches that Arne Slot's side have conceded two or more times.

A real lack of authority in defensive situations led to a number of errors and mix-ups that Brentford were able to capitalise on, while it also allowed the Bees to make use of their trump card - Michael Kayode's astonishing long throws - the method in which they netted their early opener.

Brentford also deserve credit for their performance, for as bad as Liverpool were defensively, the Bees exploited their weaknesses perfectly, allowing them to secure a fantastic three points.

BRENTFORD VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Dango Ouattara goal vs. Liverpool (5th min, Brentford 1-0 Liverpool)



Dango Ouattara finishes off a signature Brentford long throw to put them ahead against Liverpool ⚡️ Keith Andrews enjoyed that one!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/f5YTo61dlf

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

Ouattara fires Brentford into an early lead!

Brentford use Kayode's long throw once again as the defender launches the ball deep into the penalty area, and the Liverpool defence fail to deal with it as Kristoffer Ajer makes first contact at the front post.

Ajer flicks the ball toward the back post, and Ouattara meets it brilliantly on the volley, striking back across goal and into the back of the net.

Kevin Schade goal vs. Liverpool (45th min, Brentford 2-0 Liverpool)



Brentford double their lead ? Kevin Schade keeps his cool to slot home after a brilliant ball from Mikkel Damsgaard. @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Eb917HccKU

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

Schade doubles Brentford's lead! Liverpool are in real trouble!

Mikkel Damsgaard picks up possession inside his own half, turns on the ball and picks out a wonderful pass behind the Liverpool defence for Schade to race onto.

Schade breaks away from Ibrahima Konate, drives into the Liverpool penalty area and calmly slots his strike down the middle of the goal, sending Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way.

Milos Kerkez goal vs. Brentford (50th min, Brentford 2-1 Liverpool)



Milos Kerkez arrives at the back post to pull one back for Liverpool ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/zok1POy1au

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

Kerkez pulls one back for Liverpool! Brentford fans are furious as the goal goes in well after the allocated added time!

The ball is played to Conor Bradley on the right wing, and the full-back fires a low cross into the box, taking a slight deflection at the near post as it travels deeper into the area.

The deflection directs the ball kindly to Kerkez at the back post, the defender beats Ouattara to the ball and fires into the top-right corner with his weaker right foot.

Igor Thiago goal vs. Liverpool (60th min, Brentford 3-1 Liverpool)



Igor Thiago sends Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way to put Brentford 3-1 up against Liverpool ⚽️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4guy6wu7xD

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

Thiago restores Brentford's two-goal lead from the spot!

Brentford are awarded an initial free-kick for a foul on Ouattara by Van Dijk, but after VAR intervenes and a lengthy delay, the referee awards a penalty to the hosts as the foul was on the line of the penalty area.

Thiago steps up to take, and the striker makes no mistakes from the spot, sending Mamardashvili the wrong way and slotting into the right side of the net.

Mohamed Salah goal vs. Brentford (89th min, Brentford 3-2 Liverpool)



Mo Salah ends his wait for a goal with a brilliant finish ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/npocJV24xA

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

Salah scores for Liverpool - is there time for a comeback!

Dominik Szoboszlai steals the ball from Ajer on the right wing and quickly clips a perfectly-weighted cross into the feet of Salah inside the penalty area.

Salah's first touch sensationally plucks the ball out of the air, and his second sends the ball flying into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KEVIN SCHADE

Any of the Brentford players could have won the man of the match award tonight, all performing brilliantly as they led the Bees to a 3-2 win against Liverpool, but Schade was our pick of the bunch.

The German winger was a handful for the Liverpool defence throughout his 79 minutes on the pitch, highlighted excellently by his bursting run behind the Reds defence to score Brentford's second of the night.

Schade also displayed a strong creative presence for the Bees, creating the most chances of any player on the pitch with five, including one big opportunity.

BRENTFORD VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 34%-66% Liverpool

Shots: Brentford 17-17 Liverpool

Shots on target: Brentford 8-5 Liverpool

Corners: Brentford 5-4 Liverpool

Fouls: Brentford 7-10 Liverpool

BEST STATS



Liverpool have now conceded within 15 minutes in their last four Premier League games: ⏱ 9 minutes vs Crystal Palace ⏱ 14 minutes vs Chelsea ⏱ 2 minutes vs Man United ⏱ 5 minutes vs Brentford pic.twitter.com/SPlP2ofZHB

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025



Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine matches ❌ pic.twitter.com/vqo6Ad13yH

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Brenford and Liverpool's focus will briefly turn to the EFL Cup, with the upcoming fourth round fixtures set to take place throughout the week.

The Bees face a potentially tricky trip to face Grimsby Town, who famously defeated Manchester United in the second round, while the Reds will host Crystal Palace, who they have already lost to twice this season.

