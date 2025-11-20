Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion.





Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 82

Brentford wins: 30

Draws: 17

Brighton wins: 35

From the Division Three (South) and League One to the Championship and the Premier League, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have by and large been alongside one another during both sides' rise to the top of the English game.

As a result, meetings down the years have been relatively frequent, and the two clubs have now collided on 82 occasions in all tournaments, 35 of which have been won by the Seagulls compared to 30 for the Bees.

Brentford and Brighton have also shaken hands on a draw on 17 occasions, including two of their last three Premier League meetings in April and December 2024, both of which ended without the net bulging once.

However, the goals were flowing at the Gtech Community Stadium in April 2025, where Thomas Frank's Brentford soared to a 4-2 win over Brighton, thus ending a four-game winless run against the Seagulls.

Brentford previously had to go as far back as late 2022 for their last top-flight win over Brighton, as Ivan Toney found the back of the net twice to sink Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls that day.

Meanwhile, Brighton came out on top in both of their first two Premier League battles in September and December 2021, as well as at the Amex in December 2023, where Pascal Gross and Jack Hinshelwood cancelled out an early Bryan Mbeumo penalty.

The Seagulls also won 10 of the first 12 meetings between the clubs in the 1920s, including a 6-1 Division Three (South) thrashing in September 1925, the biggest margin of victory for either side in this contest to date.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 19, 2025: Brentford 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2024: Brighton 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2024: Brentford 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2023: Brighton 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Brighton 3-3 Brentford (Premier League)

Oct 14, 2022: Brentford 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2021: Brighton 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 11, 2021: Brentford 0-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2017: Brentford 3-3 Brighton (Championship)

Sep 10, 2016: Brighton 0-2 Brentford (Championship)

Feb 05, 2016: Brighton 3-0 Brentford (Championship)

Dec 26, 2015: Brentford 0-0 Brighton (Championship)

Jan 17, 2015: Brighton 0-1 Brentford (Championship)

Jan 03, 2015: Brentford 0-2 Brighton (FA Cup Third Round)

Sep 13, 2014: Brentford 3-2 Brighton (Championship)

Mar 08, 2011: Brentford 0-1 Brighton (League One)

Sep 28, 2010: Brighton 1-0 Brentford (League One)

Mar 16, 2010: Brighton 3-0 Brentford (League One)

Aug 15, 2009: Brentford 0-0 Brighton (League One)

Feb 10, 2007: Brentford 1-0 Brighton (League One)

Last seven Premier League meetings

Apr 19, 2025: Brentford 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2024: Brighton 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2024: Brentford 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2023: Brighton 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Brighton 3-3 Brentford (Premier League)

Oct 14, 2022: Brentford 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2021: Brighton 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

