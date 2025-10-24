Liverpool's attempts to sign a Bayern Munich defender are reportedly at risk following the latest move by the Bavarian giants.





Liverpool’s plan to sign a defensive transfer target has reportedly hit a setback.

Arne Slot was undoubtedly keen to add central defensive experience during the summer transfer window, with Marc Guehi being the Reds' target.

However, the transfer did not go through after Crystal Palace pulled out at the last minute due to their failure to secure a replacement before the transfer deadline.

Now, one player rumoured to be targeted as a possible solution could also fall through; the player in question is Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, whose future in Bavaria is now reportedly being prioritised.

Liverpool transfer news: Why reported Upamecano transfer might not happen

News emerging from Germany indicates that Bayern are prioritising Upamecano’s future following Vincent Kompany’s contract extension.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Frenchman's contract situation is 'top priority’ for Max Eberl, who is keen to resolve the 26-year-old's status.

Upamecano's current contract expires in June 2026, allowing the France international to negotiate with other clubs from the start of January, with a free transfer possible once his contract ends.



?? Vincent Kompany’s contract extension is expected to give a major boost to Dayot #Upamecano. Extending Upamecano’s contract is now the top priority for Max Eberl. However, there is still no agreement regarding the signing fee and other details. In addition, an exit clause is… pic.twitter.com/sXEvjuqIfz

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 23, 2025

The 26-year-old joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €42.5m (£37m), and he has since featured in 163 matches across all competitions.

However, the source mentioned earlier stated that Bayern might consider Palace’s Guehi or Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck if they cannot reach new terms with Liverpool-linked Upamecano.

Liverpool transfer news: Why do the Reds need defensive cover?

Although much has been said about Mohamed Salah’s struggles in front of goal this season, Slot’s defensive problems have become more troublesome.

With teenager Giovanni Leoni suffering a serious knee injury, the defending Premier League champions are just one setback to Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate away from a centre-back crisis.

Even the Reds' central defence has not provided the same reliability, with Van Dijk appearing more vulnerable and Konate's performances fluctuating greatly.

Liverpool have kept only two clean sheets all season, both coming in consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal and Burnley, with none since mid-October.

Having recently ended a four-match losing run before defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League, Slot's team head into this weekend's game against Brentford aiming to secure their first clean sheet in nine matches.