Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a formal offer in the January transfer window to sign Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Reds were close to signing Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, but the move was called off in the final hours as Crystal Palace failed to sign a replacement.

The Premier League champions retain an interest in Guehi, but the club are in a dilemma whether to move for him in the January window or try to sign him for free next summer.

With other heavyweight clubs, such as Real Madrid and Bayern, reportedly interested in signing the England defender for free next summer, Liverpool have been exploring options, including Upamecano.

Liverpool could make formal approach for Upamecano in 2026

The 26-year-old has a contract at the Allianz Arena until June, and he has yet to sign a new deal with Bayern, even though the German club have reportedly reached an agreement on the base salary.

The French centre-back is reportedly holding out for a higher signing-on fee, and Bayern are refusing to meet that as they have taken cost-cutting measures.

According to a report from Teamtalk, Upamecano has emerged as a major target for Liverpool, and the Reds could make a formal approach for him in the January window.

If the former RB Leipzig defender, who is on £174,000 per week deal at Bayern does not sign an extension in the next few months, Liverpool will fancy their chances of reaching a pre-contract agreement with him.

Liverpool need to sort out the defensive crisis

The Reds could be looking to sign a new defender in the January transfer window, following the ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni, who is set to be out for the rest of the campaign.

Joe Gomez has barely featured this season, and the injury-prone defender could be offloaded in the winter market should Liverpool receive a handsome fee.

However, the major problem lies with Ibrahima Konate, who, like Upamecano, is in his final year of his contract at Anfield, and has yet to sign a new deal.

Bayern would be unlikely to sell their star defender in the middle of the season, so Guehi remains a realistic target for the Reds.

While Liverpool can get Guehi at a reduced price, it would be a massive coup for them if they could reach a pre-contract agreement with Upamecano.