Liverpool's centre-back crisis may not stop a former Champions League winner from making a move for Joe Gomez in January, according to a report.

The Reds were already short in the heart of defence before the 2025-26 season kicked off, a deficiency they sought to rectify by bringing in Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £35m on deadline day.

However, a deal fell through at the eleventh hour due to Palace's inability to sign a replacement, and Guehi then ironically shone in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win for the Eagles against Arne Slot's side.

The Liverpool boss has been able to count on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate so far this season, but one of their two principal backups - teenager Giovanni Leoni - will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Following Leoni's devastating blow, Slot's only other viable alternatives in that area are an injury-prone Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams, as well as emergency option Wataru Endo, leading to the expectation that they will enter the market in January.

Liverpool braced for Gomez approach from Italian giants?

At the same time, the Reds will supposedly have their resolve tested, as Calciomercato reports that AC Milan intend to come back in for Gomez midway through the 2025-26 season.

The England international was apparently 'on the verge' of signing for the Rossoneri during the last knockings of the summer window, but Liverpool unsurprisingly vetoed a move owing to their failure to bring in Guehi or another suitable replacement.

However, thanks to Liverpool's 'poor use' of the 28-year-old - who has played just 29 minutes in the Premier League this season - Milan are ready to try their luck again in January, as Massimiliano Allegri desperately searches for defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool have shown a 'strong commitment' to keep Gomez at the club, though, and the 1997-born centre-back will expect more minutes in the backline over the coming months following Leoni's injury.

Gomez has made 244 appearances for Liverpool since signing from Charlton Athletic in 2015, providing 10 assists but failing to score a single goal for the reigning Premier League champions.

Could Gomez really leave Liverpool in January?

From a financial aspect, the January transfer window could be Liverpool's best chance to recoup a respectable fee for Gomez, whose contract at Anfield expires at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

It would be intriguing to see what Liverpool's money men do if Milan stump up an offer that is too good to refuse, but given Gomez's age and fitness record, the Rossoneri will certainly not break the bank.

Even if Milan did present a satisfactory proposal, the chances of Slot willingly allowing Gomez to leave is slim to none, even if the Englishman's only start this season has come in the EFL Cup.

Premier League and Champions League games will continue to come thick and fast over the autumn and winter months, and as Liverpool's chief centre-back alternative right now, Gomez will almost certainly earn more starts in the top competitions over the coming weeks.