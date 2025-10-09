Liverpool reportedly need to make a big decision whether they should move for Marc Guehi next summer or in the January transfer window.

Liverpool reportedly face a major dilemma regarding a potential move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Reds were on the verge of signing Guehi on the deadline day of the summer transfer window, with the England centre-back having undergone a part of his medical after a fee was agreed.

In a dramatic twist, Palace decided to end the agreement after failing to find a replacement for Guehi, and Oliver Glasner also threatened to walk away if the player was sold, which meant the centre-back stayed on at Selhurst Park.

Guehi will become a free agent at the end of the season, and several big clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are reportedly vying for his signature along with Liverpool.

Major dilemma for Liverpool regarding Guehi

The 25-year-old has started the 2025-26 campaign strongly, and there are suggestions that he may not be willing to leave the Eagles in January rather than leave on a free transfer, as he will not sign a new deal at the club.

Palace, however, reportedly expect the Reds to make an offer for Guehi in the next transfer window, as it would be a financial blow for them to lose a player of his quality for nothing.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool are still keen to sign the centre-back, but the "only question mark" remains whether they would move for him in the January window or next summer.

At the moment, it appears that the Reds are unlikely to move for him in the January window, but they have done unexpected business before.

Making offer for Guehi in January is a no-brainer

Liverpool will be without Giovanni Leoni for the rest of the season after an ACL injury, leaving them already short of options at the back.

Moreover, Joe Gomez is injury-prone, and Ibrahima Konate's form has been below par this season, which means a quality centre-back is required to sustain the title challenge push.

Liverpool would have to pay less money for Guehi in January, and there is no reason why they should not take this approach, rather than getting involved in a serious competition with a plethora of European clubs next summer to grab the player for free.

The Reds are also reportedly considering other options, with Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande linked with a move this week.