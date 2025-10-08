Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, and the Reds could make a move for him in the January window.

Liverpool are reportedly showing keen interest in Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande and could make a move for him in the January transfer window.

The Reds were close to signing arc Guehi on the transfer deadline day of the summer transfer window, but the deal collapsed in the end after Crystal Palace failed to sign a replacement.

Liverpool retain a strong interest in Guehi, and could make a move for him either in the January window or next summer, but they are also checking on other options, such as Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano.

Arne Slot is currently lacking depth in their defensive areas following the ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni, while the contract situation of Ibrahima Konate also leaves the club in a difficult spot.

The French centre-back has a contract at Anfield until the end of the season, and he has yet to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions.

Reds eye move for Diomande?

According to a report from Fichajes, Diomande has emerged as one of the most coveted centre-backs in Europe, and his performances have caught the attention of Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is seen as a potential 'elite defender' in Portugal, and amid the uncertainty over Konate's future, Liverpool have made their priority target.

Since joining Sporting from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, he has become one of the key players, making over 100 appearances and contributing six goals and two assists.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are also looking to sign a new centre-back in January following Levi Colwill's injury, and the Blues are willing to invest in the young Ivorian defender with loads of potential.

Liverpool need a clear plan ahead in January

The Reds are going through a mini crisis after three consecutive defeats in all competitions, and it will be interesting to see what they do in the January window.

Slot has barely used Joe Gomez this season, and his future has come under intense speculation as well. Most importantly, the Reds will be down to bare bones if either Gomez or Konate picks up a serious injury.

In that case, Liverpool could be forced to delve into the transfer market and buy a new central defender. While Guehi would be their first-choice target, they could also consider other available options, including Diomande.