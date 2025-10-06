Liverpool may have reportedly suffered a blow in the race to sign Dayot Upamecano, with Bayern Munich getting closer to securing an agreement for him.

Liverpool may have suffered a blow in their reported pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Reds were close to signing Marc Guehi on the summer deadline day, but the deal collapsed in the final stages after Oliver Glasner threatened to leave Crystal Palace if the defender was sold.

Liverpool are likely to make another attempt for Guehi either in the January transfer window or next summer, but they have been checking options elsewhere.

Arne Slot's side are short of names in defence after summer signing Giovanni Leoni picked up a brutal ACL injury that will rule him out for around a year.

Liverpool could miss out on Upamecano

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Upamecano, who has a contract at Bayern until the end of the season.

It has been reported that the Reds could face a fierce battle with Real Madrid to sign the French defender, who has made over 150 appearances for the Bavarian giants and is valued at around £43m.

Bayern are determined to keep hold of their star defender, and according to Christian Falk, the German champions have taken important steps in negotiations over a new deal.

The Bild journalist wrote for CFBayern Insider that both sides have appeared to have reached an agreement over the base salary, and the next hurdle will be to meet the signing fee.

Bayern club president Herbert Hainer has suggested that talks are ongoing with the former RB Leipzig defender, and everyone at the club are hoping to secure a long-term deal for the 26-year-old.

Should Liverpool sign a new defender in January?

The Reds are going through a mini crisis at the moment following their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, their third loss in a row in all competitions.

Ibrahima Konate, whose contract is set to expire at Anfield at the end of the season, appeared to have picked up a quadriceps injury against the Blues, but Slot will hope that the Frenchman can recover in time for the Man Utd clash after the international break.

If he suffers a serious injury, then the Reds boss will be left with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as the only two senior centre-back options, which is far from ideal for a side that are looking to defend their Premier League title.

Ideally, Liverpool would love to sign Guehi on a free transfer next summer, but they could be forced to delve into the market as early as January if they suffer more injury setbacks.