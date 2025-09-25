Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano next summer but face fierce competition from Real Madrid.

Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, whose contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire next summer.

The Reds suffered a massive blow this week after summer signing Giovani Leoni picked up an ACL injury and will miss several months of action.

That leaves Arne Slot with limited options at the back, as he has only Joe Gomez as the main back-up option behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez has struggled with fitness in recent years, while Konate has only a few months remaining on his contract at Anfield, which means the Reds desperately need to sign a new centre-back, either in the January window or next summer.

Upamecano has been simply outstanding for Bayern since joining the German giants in the summer of 2021, and Liverpool have reportedly earmarked him as a potential option to replace Konate if he leaves the club.

Liverpool face 'fierce' competition for Upamecano

According to a report from Bild, Liverpool could face 'fierce' competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid for Upamecano.

Bayern want to extend the defender's contract at the club, and negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes. However, the German giants have yet to reach a breakthrough in talks, and with every passing month, the Frenchman is attracting more interest from top clubs.

In a conversation with Bild's football editor, Christian Falk, Bayern reporter Tobias Altschaffl said: "What we can reveal is that Liverpool FC is also considering Dayot Upamecano.

"The contract of Ibrahima Konate, whom we know from his Bundesliga debut with Leipzig, is expiring there. Of course, they're considering Upamecano; he's on their radar."

The situation with Upamecano is putting Bayern in an uncomfortable scenario, as more clubs are expected to enter the race if the problem remains unresolved, and it will become increasingly complex for the Bavarian giants to reach an agreement, especially if he continues to perform at a high level.

Should Liverpool make an offer in January?

The French defender is valued at around £43m, and it will be interesting if Liverpool make an approach for him in the January window, as they badly need a new centre-back.

Upamecano has made over 150 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, scoring five goals, and he would be a terrific addition to the Liverpool side. However, he is a key player for the German champions, and Vincent Kompany might not want to lose him in the middle of the season.

The Reds could also make a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after failing to land him in the summer window, but recent reports suggest that he has set his heart on moving to Real Madrid instead.