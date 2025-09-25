Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has reportedly blamed Liverpool for the transfer collapse in the summer transfer window, as he wants Real Madrid move.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has reportedly set his heart on joining Real Madrid as he blames Liverpool for his failed transfer during the summer window.

The England international was on the verge of joining Arne Slot's side on the transfer deadline day, but the deal did not materialise after Oliver Glasner threatened to leave the club if the defender was sold.

The 25-year-old has a contract at Selhurst Park until the end of the season, and he has made it clear that he will not sign a new deal at Palace.

While Liverpool are expected to move for him again, either in the January window or next summer, the Reds are likely to face competition from a host of clubs, including Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guehi 'blames' Liverpool for failed transfer

According to a report from Football Insider, the former Chelsea defender has changed his mind and is now eyeing a move to Madrid next summer.

The report claims that Guehi's camp has blamed the Premier League champions for delaying their move, and then wasted a lot of time in reaching an agreement over a transfer fee and the length of the deal.

Los Blancos are reportedly drawing up plans to start negotiations with Guehi over a free transfer. However, another conflicting report claims that he still prefers a move to Anfield.

Losing a player of Guehi's calibre for free would be a massive financial blow for the Eagles, and Liverpool could look to take advantage of that by securing a cut-price deal in January, especially after Giovanni Leoni's ACL injury.

Signing a new defender in January is a must for Liverpool

Liverpool paid a handsome fee of £26m to sign Leoni in the summer transfer window, but the highly-rated youngster had to wait to make his Reds debut until the EFL Cup against Southampton.

The 18-year-old looked unfazed and produced a virtuoso performance, but his night ended in agony after he picked up a horrific injury. It was later confirmed that he has ruptured his ACL and will miss several months of action.

This means Liverpool now have three main central defenders - Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez - and they cannot go the entire season without buying another top-quality centre-back.

Keeping in mind Gomez's fitness issues and the contract situation of Konate, who is set to become a free agent next summer, it makes a lot of sense for Liverpool to come up with a tempting offer for Guehi in the January window.