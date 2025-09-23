Conflicting claims emerge over the future of Liverpool-linked centre-back Marc Guehi following reports that he now has his heart set on joining Real Madrid.

Marc Guehi's stance over a future move to Liverpool has apparently been revealed following claims that he now has his heart set on joining Real Madrid.

The England international was on the cusp of joining Arne Slot's Premier League champions in the final hours of the summer transfer window, as the Reds agreed on a £35m fee with the FA Cup winners.

However, as Palace failed to get a replacement through the door before the deadline, head coach Oliver Glasner allegedly threatened to walk out if Guehi was sold, and chairman Steve Parish ultimately pulled the plug on a deal.

Guehi's failed move to Liverpool was originally said to have been a case of his dream transfer being delayed rather than dead in the water, and the expectation was that he would join the Reds on a free transfer in 2026.

However, reports from a few days ago claimed that the ex-Chelsea man had had a change of heart and was instead banking on joining Real Madrid next summer.

Guehi 'still eager' on Liverpool move amid Real Madrid talk

Conflicting claims have now emerged over Guehi's future, as GIVEMESPORT claims that the centre-back is still 'very willing' to make the move to Anfield when the 2025-26 season comes to a close.

Guehi is in the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and has no plans to sign an extension, leaving Palace powerless to prevent him walking out of the door for nothing on June 30.

The 25-year-old can enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January, which would ostensibly put Real at an advantage, but Guehi remains 'eager' to complete his long-awaited switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

The Reds could alternatively look to do a cut-price deal in January in response to supposed interest from Real Madrid, but the report adds that the club 'panic buying' the centre-back in the winter months is not on the cards.

Guehi has continued to play a critical role for the Eagles following the dramatic deadline-day saga, starting all five of Palace's Premier League games in 2025-26 and scoring a stunning goal in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Guehi to Liverpool or Real Madrid: What could it mean for Ibrahima Konate?

The consensus is that Guehi will be Liverpool's like-for-like Ibrahima Konate successor, as the France international is also out of contract in the summer with no extension in sight.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Konate on a free transfer, and if Guehi does head to Kirkby in 2026, the door will open for his French counterpart to head to the Spanish capital.

However, should there be another twist to the tale and Guehi prioritise a move to Real Madrid, Konate's proposed switch to the Bernabeu could be in jeopardy, especially as Los Blancos are also said to be pursuing Arsenal's William Saliba.

As a result, there is a small possibility that Liverpool could go without both Guehi and Konate for 2026-27, but all the signs point towards the former lining up in Merseyside red next year.