Liverpool are though to be interested in signing Marc Guehi for free, but the defender reportedly has his heart set elsewhere next summer transfer window.

Liverpool target Marc Guehi has reportedly set his heart on a move to Real Madrid next summer, and the Merseysiders could lose Ibrahima Konate to the Spanish giants too.

The Reds emerged as 2-1 winners against Everton on Saturday, with new signing Hugo Ekitike scoring the winning goal in the first half.

Boss Arne Slot added considerably to his squad in the summer of 2025, signing the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, both of whom cost over £100m each.

Liverpool failed to bring Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi to Anfield, and many supporters have assumed that they will bring him to the club for free given his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, The Mirror report that the Englishman is keen on moving to Real Madrid, who are also attempting to sign Konate once his own deal with the Reds expires in the summer.

Liverpool's looming defensive crisis: Should Arne Slot be worried?

Missing out on Guehi could be a significant blow for Liverpool as they could face the prospect of having to replace several of the centre-backs currently at the club.

Konate is out of contract in the summer, and the prospect of a new deal seems far from certain, and his exit would leave Liverpool with just two senior options.

Virgil van Dijk has arguably been the Reds' best player this term, but he is 34 and cannot continue to play at the peak of his powers forever.

Veteran Joe Gomez has often suffered injury issues, and he has also been linked with moves away from Anfield in recent seasons, so it would not be surprising if he left the club next season.

Slot could call upon teenage signing Giovanni Leoni this term, but given he is jsut 18 years old, he may need to be eased into the first XI slowly over the next campaigns.

Should Liverpool try to beat Real Madrid to Guehi next summer?

Signing Guehi would ensure that Liverpool have a backline with significant Premier League experience next season, but it is difficult to see them beating Real to his signature if they enter the race.

The Reds have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Los Blancos, and the prospect of losing Konate to the La Liga side could be a significant blow

If Liverpool do manage to sway Guehi, then his arrival would represent a psychological boost for the club, especially as Real have won a number of battles - on and off the pitch - against the Merseysiders in recent seasons.