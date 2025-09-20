Liverpool survive a second-half scare to triumph 2-1 over Everton in Saturday's Premier League Merseyside derby at Anfield, equalling an 88-year-old club record in the process.

Any plucky Fantasy Football managers who captained Ryan Gravenberch were laughing in the opening 30 minutes, as the delightful Dutchman became the youngest man to score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby for the Reds.

Gravenberch firstly broke the deadlock with a clever half-volley before teeing up Hugo Ekitike for the Frenchman's fourth Liverpool goal, but David Moyes's men had their moments in the first half too, albeit without a strike to show for it.

Jack Grealish - perpetually marshalled by Conor Bradley - and Iliman Ndiaye did their utmost to provide a spark for the Toffees, whose endeavour was eventually rewarded just before the hour mark when Idrissa Gueye pulled a goal back.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

And the trend of last-minute winners is bucked.

LIVERPOOL VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

Ryan Gravenberch goal vs. Everton (10th min, Liverpool 1-0 Everton)



Lovely assist, lovely goal!

Everton threaten a breakaway through Iliman Ndiaye, but Cody Gakpo puts a clean tackle in on the Toffees winger, who is left in a heap but does not earn a free kick for his troubles.

The champions proceed to work the ball out to the right, where Mohamed Salah sends in a delightful inswinging ball towards Gravenberch, who lets the cross bounce once before hooking a magnificent first-time half-volley into the far side of the net.

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Everton (29th min, Liverpool 2-0 Everton)



Who had a Gravenberch goal and assist on their bingo card for today's game? The Dutchman turns provider as Liverpool double their lead!

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai combine well with their fellow midfielder, who slips in Ekitike with a crisp through ball, and the Frenchman gets across Michael Keane before firing in a low strike into the far corner through Jordan Pickford's legs.

But the big question - will Liverpool nearly throw this one away too?

Idrissa Gueye goal vs. Liverpool (58th min, Liverpool 2-1 Everton)



Strap in for a frenetic final 30 minutes!

Grealish floats a cross to the back post, where Ndiaye heads down for Gueye, and the experienced Senegalese arrows a venomous strike into the top corner in front of the away end.

Game on!

MAN OF THE MATCH - RYAN GRAVEBERCH

The youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby for Liverpool, and also the youngest Dutch player to score in a Premier League Merseyside derby, Gravenberch may have just enjoyed the finest 30 minutes of his career.

The 23-year-old had never registered more than one goal contribution in an English top-flight game before, but his sumptuous finish preceded a perfectly-weighted assist for Ekitike, while he also contributed to the defensive effort with five tackles and two interceptions.

LIVERPOOL VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 58%-42% Everton

Shots: Liverpool 11-9 Everton

Shots on target: Liverpool 3-2 Everton

Corners: Liverpool 5-4 Everton

Fouls: Liverpool 11-10 Everton

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool now turn their attention to one of their favourite haunts - the EFL Cup - hosting Southampton in Tuesday's third-round battle before their next Premier League clash away to Crystal Palace on September 27.

Everton are also in League Cup action in three days' time, as Moyes takes his side to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Toffees resume their Premier League campaign at home to their manager's former club West Ham United in two Mondays' time.

