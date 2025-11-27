Man Utd transfer news: Ruben Amorim's side among Premier League giants to ‘make enquiry’ for 28-year-old defender

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 12:52 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 13:02

Manchester United are reportedly one of five Premier League giants interested in signing a 28-year-old full-back in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils spent in excess of £200m on five first-team signings in the summer and Ruben Amorim’s side opted to prioritise attacking reinforcements.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were three big-money arrived at Old Trafford, while goalkeeper Senne Lammens and young left-back Diego Leon also made the move to the red side of Manchester.

It is now understood that Man United are keen to bolster their squad with a new central midfielder, with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton all said to be among their leading targets ahead of the New Year.

However, the Red Devils are also believed to be exploring ways to strengthen their defence and have identified a versatile Serie A player as a potential target who could be available for a cut-price fee.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Five Premier League clubs 'make enquiry' for Celik ahead of January

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are keen on signing Roma right-back Zeki Celik, but they face stern competition from rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

All five Premier League clubs are said to have made an enquiry for Celik, who is facing an uncertain future at Roma as his contract is due to expire in June 2026.

It is claimed that interested suitors from England have moved early to understand his availability and gather information about a proposed mid-season deal and negotiation possibilities.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, who currently sit top of the Serie A table, view Celik as a key first-team player and would like to extend his stay in the Italian capital.

Roma are said to be ‘actively working’ to accelerate a contract renewal, but the 58-cap Turkey international is in ‘no rush’ and is expected to carefully evaluate any concrete offers received in the coming weeks.

Celik will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from January 1 and Roma are in danger of losing the defender for free next summer.

© Imago

Celik’s defensive versatility will appeal to Amorim amid Man Utd links

Celik is enjoying is fourth season at Roma where he has made a total of 121 appearances across all competitions, including nine Serie A starts so far this season.

The versatile 5ft 11in defender has entered the prime years of his career and has impressed operating as either a right wing-back or a right-sided centre-back in a three-man defence under Gasperini.

Celik’s competence to play in both defensive positions will seemingly appeal to Man United boss Amorim, who continues to persist with a 3-4-2-1 formation and has not been averse to using full-backs in centre-back roles.

Noussair Mazraoui is one right-back who has on occasions played as a right-sided centre-back under Amorim, while Luke Shaw - naturally a left-back - has been ever-present on the left side of Man United’s back three this season.

If Celik were to arrive at Old Trafford and feature primarily as a right wing-back, he would likely compete with Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo for starts.