Chelsea team news: Enzo Maresca coy over number nine selection for Arsenal Premier League showdown

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has remained coy over who will start as number nine against Arsenal.

The Blues head into Sunday's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge looking to close the six-point gap to the leaders in the table.

While Arsenal head into the game on a 16-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, Chelsea have prevailed from five of their last six matches.

An impressive 15 goals have been scored during a period where Maresca has used several different players down the middle of his attack.

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of Sunday's game, the Italian opted to avoid giving any clues as to who will line up against the imperious Arsenal backline.

Maresca speaks on Chelsea's number-nine choices

He said: "We used Pedro [Neto] as a nine last year, we used Pedro as a nine the last game, and we also used Pedro as a nine for a period two games ago, against Wolves. He’s a different option.

"We have Liam, we have Joao Pedro, we have Marc Guiu, we have Pedro when we need him. In some games even Ty has played as a nine.

"I’m not saying who is going to play as a nine on Sunday - but I know!".

Who will get nod in Chelsea attack?

Although Pedro Neto started as the number nine against Barcelona, the Portugal international is expected to revert to one of the flanks for this fixture.

Joao Pedro was an unused substitute against Barcelona, potentially with the Arsenal fixture in mind, but Liam Delap scored his first goal of the season after his introduction in the second half.

Much may depend on whether Maresca uses Enzo Fernandez as a number eight or number 10. Andrey Santos may come into the team if Fernandez is deployed as the latter.

That may lead to Pedro getting the nod, but Maresca must also consider Delap's superior aerial attributes when attempting to repel Arsenal from set pieces.

As a result, it feels like a straight choice between those two players, with Marc Guiu and Tyrique George potentially struggling for a spot in the squad with Cole Palmer in line for a place on the substitutes' bench.