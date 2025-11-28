Man City 'ready to move' for England midfielder ahead of Liverpool

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Nov 2025 20:12 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:40

Manchester City are ready to move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool in 2026.

After impressing for Newcastle United, Anderson joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2024, with the Magpies reluctantly selling him to balance PSR.

In his first season at the club, the England midfielder made 42 appearances and scored two goals, but he has taken his game to a whole new level this season.

Forest are 16th in the Premier League table and have struggled badly, but Anderson has been one of their shining stars this season.

Man City eye move for Anderson?

© Imago / News Images

According to a report from the Daily Mail, City's director, Hugo Viana, and boss Pep Guardiola are both keen admirers of Anderson.

City scouts have made frequent visits to the City Ground to watch Anderson, who is also liked by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Forest are unlikely to entertain any offers for the midfielder in January, but they could be willing to do business if they receive bids in the region of £100m.

The report claims that City are prepared to pay a fee in excess of £80m, as they consider him as the next big addition.

Could Liverpool be in the race?

© Iconsport

The Reds need a midfield revamp, and the club probably feel the need for another central defensive midfielder, alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

Anderson can play as a No.6 or 8, and his versatility has appealed to City, who previously targeted Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

While Liverpool do have the financial power to match Forest's asking price, they need to bolster other areas, especially wing areas and central defence.