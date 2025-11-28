Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 20:28 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:28

Looking to cement their place in the top four of the Premier League, Aston Villa clash with strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. The Villans are on a mission to make it six wins on the spin after a 2-1 triumph over Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday night. Donyell Malen bagged a brace for Villa against the Swiss outfit, with England favourite Morgan Rogers netting a double in the narrow success at Leeds United last weekend. As for the visitors, Wolves are in the midst of a 12-game winless run at the beginning of the Premier League term. The arrival of Rob Edwards into the managerial hotseat failed to produce an immediate turnaround in fortunes last time out, when the Wanderers lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace. Ahead of their West Midlands derby on Sunday, Sports Mole takes a look at some notable previous meetings and the head-to-head record between Villa and Wolves. © Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 138 Wolves wins: 45 Draws: 35 Aston Villa wins: 58

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have faced each other a total of 138 times across all competitions, with the Lions leading the head-to-head record having posted 58 wins to the Old Gold's 45, while there have also been 35 draws between these two teams.

The first four meetings between these two sides took place in the FA Cup third round between December 1886 and January 1887 when they played out three score draws before Villa won a third successive replay by a 2-0 scoreline on home soil.

Between 1888 and 1984, Wolves and Aston Villa regularly butted heads in the old Division One, with the Lions claiming 41 wins compared to the Old Gold's 33 across 86 league encounters.

Wolves won 13 games out of 20 over an 11-year period in the 1950s and 1960s, but Villa responded by winning 11 and drawing six of their next 19 league matches that followed over a 21-year period.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Aston Villa and Wolves have faced each other 20 times in the top flight and have both won seven games each, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Villa initially got the better of Wolves, losing just one of their first eight Premier League meetings (W4 D3), but the Old Gold accumulated seven points across four encounters when they locked horns in the Championship between October 2016 and March 2018.

Since then, Wolves have won six, drawn three and lost three of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Villa, most recently winning 2-0 at Molineux in February 2025.

Previous meetings

Feb 01, 2025: Wolves 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League) Sep 21, 2024: Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves (Premier League) Mar 30, 2024: Aston Villa 2-0 Wolves (Premier League) Oct 08, 2023: Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League) May 06, 2023: Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League) Jan 04, 2023: Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves (Premier League) Apr 02, 2022: Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League) Oct 16, 2021: Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves (Premier League) Mar 06, 2021: Aston Villa 0-0 Wolves (Premier League) Dec 12, 2020: Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League) Jun 27, 2020: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves (Premier League) Nov 10, 2019: Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League) Oct 30, 2019: Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves (EFL Cup Fourth Round) Mar 10, 2018: Aston Villa 4-1 Wolves (Championship) Oct 14, 2017: Wolves 2-0 Aston Villa (Championship) Jan 14, 2017: Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa (Championship) Oct 15, 2016: Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves (Championship) Jul 28, 2015: Wolves 2-2 Aston Villa (Pre-season Friendly) Jan 21, 2012: Wolves 2-3 Aston Villa (Premier League) Aug 27, 2011: Aston Villa 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

