Man City injury, suspension list and return dates for Fulham clash: Rodri, Kovacic updates

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Nov 2025 15:35 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 20:46

Not the most straightforward of victories, but Manchester City would be glad to have halted a two-game losing sequence with a 3-2 triumph over relegation-threatened Leeds United on Saturday.

A stoppage-time strike from Phil Foden sealed the result for Pep Guardiola’s men, who sidestepped an unlikely upset after their newly promoted visitors clawed back from an initial two-goal deficit.

Now second in the Premier League standings, one point ahead of third-placed Chelsea and five behind leaders Arsenal, the Cityzens would be aiming to keep pace at the summit with another victory on their trip to Fulham on Tuesday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit to Craven Cottage in midweek.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Return date: Unknown

Rodri has endured recurring fitness concerns during the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, though the midfielder edges towards recovery from the thigh problem that has kept him out since a short cameo against Bournemouth in early November.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Return date: March 14 (vs West Ham United)

Mateo Kovacic has featured only twice off the bench for City since recovering from Achilles surgery and now faces an extended spell out with a heel issue, so the Croatian will once again miss Tuesday’s outing.

© Imago

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Leg

Return date: Unknown

Not the most famous figure around the Etihad club, but Kalvin Phillips remains an absentee heading into December’s demanding schedule, with reports indicating he missed recent training sessions and Guardiola noting the out-of-favour midfielder has “some niggles in his leg”, a concern that further narrows an already faint chance of making the squad for Fulham’s game.

MANCHESTER CITY SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no players suspended for this game.