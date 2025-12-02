Fulham vs. Man City confirmed lineups: No Pep roulette as Silva makes two changes for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Dec 2025 18:20 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 18:42

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged starting lineup for this evening’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Citizens were given a scare at home against Leeds United last Saturday, but they came away from the Etihad Stadium with a 3-2 victory thanks to two goals scored by Phil Foden.

Foden retains his place in his favoured central attacking role behind striker Erling Haaland, who is still searching for his 100th Premier League goal after blanking in his last two top-flight appearances.

Jeremy Doku keeps his spot on the left flank, while Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and captain Bernardo Silva will all line up again in midfield, the latter of whom - like Foden - will also be given freedom to drift out onto the right flank.

A back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly remains intact, protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who is just one booking away from a suspension and becoming the first shot-stopper in Premier League history to be banned for accumulating five yellow cards.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Smith Rowe, Lukic return to Fulham XI, Wilson fit to start

As for Fulham, head coach Marco Silva has made two changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in North London on Saturday.

Emile Smith Rowe is handed is first Premier League start since October 25 and replaces teenage starlet Joshua King in an advanced midfield role behind central striker Raul Jimenez.

Sasa Lukic is the other change made to Fulham’s lineup, with the midfielder set to play alongside Sander Berge after being recalled at the expense of winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Harry Wilson, who scored against Spurs, has shaken off a minor injury concern to keep his place on the right flank, while Alex Iwobi is set to be pushed further up the pitch and onto the left side of attack following the return of Lukic.

Kenny Tete, who also scored last time out, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Sessegnon all retain their places in a four-man defence in front of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Anderson, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Castagne, Reed, Cairney, Chukwueze, King, Kevin, Kusi-Asare

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Lewis, Ait-Nouri, Stones, Ake, Khusanov, Marmoush, Cherki, Savinho