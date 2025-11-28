Wolves predicted XI vs. Aston Villa: Possible lineup for Premier League clash in West Midlands

By Carter White | 28 Nov 2025 19:38 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 19:51

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be poised to name an unchanged team in search of consistency when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Rob Edwards was not discouraged by his side's performance despite a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out, with the former Molineux player taking charge of his maiden match.

The visitors are likely to continue with Norway international David Moller Wolfe at left wing-back, with the 23-year-old enjoying more wins with his country (5) than Wolves (1) so far this term.

Failing to score in his first eight Premier League appearances, Tolu Arokodare is clearly struggling to make the step up from the Belgian Pro League but should retain his spot in the side.

The Nigerian is likely to partner talisman Jorgen Strand Larsen in a two-man forward line, with towering striker providing a glimmer of hope for Wolves after his 14-goal campaign in this division during 2024-25.

On loan at Molineux from Girona, Ladislav Krejci is learning on the job in difficult Premier League circumstances, with the defender scoring his side's only away league goal to date.

Possessing plenty of natural ability, Jhon Arias is likely to be an option off the bench for Edwards's troops, who are looking to win their first top-flight match of the season at the 13th attempt.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci, T Gomes, Moller Wolfe; J Gomes, Andre, Munetsi; Strand Larsen, Arokodare

