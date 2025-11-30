Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Nov 2025 16:40 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 16:53

Brighton & Hove Albion will strive to maintain their unbeaten Premier League record at the Amex Stadium when they play host to Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls are unbeaten at home in their last 10 matches, while they have won three and drawn one of their last four games, including a superb 2-0 away win against a resurgent Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Villans made it five consecutive victories with their 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, but they have lost two of their last three fixtures on the road.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Premier League clash.

What time does Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa kick off?

This game will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday, December 03 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa being played?

The Seagulls will welcome the Villans to the Amex Stadium, where Aston Villa have triumphed in three of their last four visits.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa?

Both teams are in strong form heading into Wednesday's encounter, with Brighton unbeaten in their last four matches and last 10 fixtures at their home ground, while Aston Villa have won all of their last five games across all competitions.

Despite Brighton's formidable home record in recent months, Aston Villa have enjoyed significant success at this ground, with three wins, two draws and only one defeat in their six visits since the Seagulls' promotion to the top division.

With that in mind, the Villans will head into this one as the favourites to claim the three points, but a hard-fought encounter is certainly to be expected.