Aston Villa predicted XI versus Wolves: Possible lineup for West Midlands derby in Premier League

By Carter White | 28 Nov 2025 19:29 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:38

Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen has made a strong case to start against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Netherlands international bagged a brace on Thursday night in the Europa League against Young Boys as the Villans recorded their seventh straight victory at Villa Park.

As Unai Emery's side look to extend that record to eight at the expense of bottom side Wolves this weekend, it appears to be a straight shootout between Malen and Emiliano Buendia for a spot in attack.

With Tyrone Mings sidelined for at least another month because of a hamstring issue, Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres will continue as the centre-back pairing for Villa this weekend.

Finding the net just once in the Premier League this season across 12 appearances, Ollie Watkins need to start firing to put himself back in contention for England's World Cup squad.

On the contrary, fellow Villa attacker Morgan Rogers is firmly in the plans of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, especially after netting a match-winning double at Leeds United last weekend.

Grabbing an assist in the success over Young Boys earlier in the week, Youri Tielemans is set to partner Boubacar Kamara in the engine room for the Second City outfit.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

