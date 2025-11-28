Team News: Aston Villa vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Carter White | 28 Nov 2025 20:08 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 13:05

Looking to record their eighth straight home victory, Aston Villa play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Villans are in the midst of a five-game winning run across all competitions and defeated Leeds United during their most recent league outing.

In stark contrast, Wolves are yet to enjoy a Premier League success this term, with new head coach Rob Edwards facing an almighty task in attempting to keep his local club up.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's West Midlands derby at Villa Park.

ASTON VILLA VS. WOLVES

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

WOLVES

Out: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci, T Gomes, Moller Wolfe; J Gomes, Andre, Munetsi; Strand Larsen, Arokodare