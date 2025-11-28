Man City injury news: Fresh Rodri update from Pep Guardiola before Leeds clash

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 13:43 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:45

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City midfielder Rodri will not be ready to return for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

After missing the majority of last season with an ACL injury, the 29-year-old has since been limited to just eight appearances in all competitions this term, playing the full 90 minutes in only two of those.

Rodri last represented the Citizens as a last-minute substitute in a 3-1 home win over Bournemouth at the beginning of November, while he has not started a match since October 1 when City drew 2-2 with Monaco in the Champions League.

The Spain international is still feeling the effects of a hamstring injury sustained in City’s 1-0 win at Brentford shortly before October’s international break and has been gradually building up is fitness in training.

While Saturday’s contest against Leeds will come too soon for Rodri, Guardiola has suggested that a first-team return may not be too far around the corner.

© Imago / Focus Images

Rodri remains unavailable for Man City as fixtures begin to build up

Guardiola’s responses to questions over Rodri’s fitness during a pre-match press conference on Friday were brief to say the least.

Is Rodri available to face Leeds? "No. Not yet."

How far away is he from returning? "Not much far.”

What's the problem? "Hamstring."

Fixtures are coming thick and fast for a Man City side competing in multiple competitions, with eight games - including six in the Premier League - to prepare for in the space of 29 days before 2025 draws to a close.

A specific return date is unknown for Rodri, but City’s EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford on December 17 could be considered as a suitable fixture to ease the midfielder back into first-team action.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines; the Croatian has only made two substitute appearances for City this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, and it is understood that he requires another operation after an MRI scan revealed he is suffering from calcification in his heel.

Man City “have to be ready” for Leeds clash, says Guardiola

Man City are bidding to return to winning ways this weekend after suffering back-to-back defeats to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, losing 2-0 at home to the latter in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola is expected to name a strong starting lineup against Leeds, after making 10 changes in midweek, and City will be confident of success having won each of their last four meetings with the Whites, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Leeds travel to the Etihad seeking to avoid losing a fourth consecutive Premier League game, and although they currently sit inside the relegation zone, Guardiola is expecting a tricky test this weekend.

"I have an incredible opinion of Daniel [Farke],” said the Catalan. "I have a really good relationship with him.

“I know the Premier League is always like that, you are able to make a good run of results but in the end you can make bad results continue because the opponents are tough. It is so demanding. You have to be ready."

Man City can climb to second in the Premier League table with a win over Leeds before the current top-two teams - Arsenal and Chelsea - butt heads at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.