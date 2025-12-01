Manchester City transfer news: Claudio Echeverri to have five options ahead of winter window?

By Darren Plant | 01 Dec 2025 15:03 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 15:22

Manchester City starlet Claudio Echeverri may reportedly have five options available to him during the winter transfer window.

In the summer, the Argentine prospect was allowed to link up with Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal.

However, despite the expectation that he would earn regular minutes with the Bundesliga giants, the 19-year-old has often cut a frustrated figure.

Just 257 minutes of football have been accumulated across three starts and six substitute appearances in Germany's top flight and the Champions League.

As a result, there is an increasingly possibility of Man City choosing a different option for the playmaker at the midway point of the campaign.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

What options for Echeverri have ahead of January?

According to journalist Hugo Balassone, whose update has been relayed by El Intransigente, there could be five options available to the youngster.

The 19-year-old is allegedly pushing for a return to River Plate, his former club, but the preference of Man City is for Echeverri to remain in Europe.

Being reintegrated into Guardiola's squad is not beyond the realms of possibility, but there are also two unnamed La Liga clubs and one Premier League team said to be in the mix.

Balassone said: "Two Spanish teams and one Premier League team are interested in Echeverri. And City haven’t ruled out bringing him back. But River has taken the lead and negotiations are underway.

"What his agent will seek when he travels to Germany is to terminate his loan at Bayer. The player wants to play. It doesn’t depend on just one situation, but on several.

"But River has made progress, negotiations are underway. It also depends on what City wants to do."

© Imago

Why La Liga could be best option

Girona - who are part of Man City's multi-club model - were viewed as a likely destination for Echeverri at one point before the player pushed for a move to a bigger club.

With Girona currently sitting in 18th position in the La Liga table and club officials not wanting the club to suffer relegation, it would make sense for Echeverri to help their cause.

From the player's side, he would want to be guaranteed more minutes, but that would be achievable in a struggling team.

This scenario may appear more appealing to Echeverri with Girona having earned a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid at the weekend.