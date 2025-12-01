Leeds United vs. Chelsea: Blues looking to avoid ending 34-year streak in Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 01 Dec 2025 14:37 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 14:54

Chelsea will be bidding to avoid ending a 34-year streak when they square off against Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture at Elland Road on the back of having earned a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend despite being reduced to 10 men.

As a result, Enzo Maresca's side sit in third position in the Premier League table, remaining six points adrift of the the table-topping Gunners.

Nevertheless, Chelsea make the trip to Yorkshire possessing one of the best away records in the division having collected 14 points from six games.

That said, the Blues are at risk of achieving an unwanted feat for the first time in their Premier League history.

Chelsea at risk of unwanted Premier League streak

In their final two matches of 2024, Chelsea suffered surprise defeats to each of Fulham and Ipswich Town.

Should Leeds prevail on home territory on Wednesday night, it would mark the longest losing streak that Chelsea have put together in December since a run between 1990 and 1991.

History is not in Chelsea's favour with just six wins having been recorded in 48 league games at Elland Road, losing a massive 29 times.

Furthermore, despite Leicester City's promotion that season, Maresca lost each of his matches against Leeds during the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

Chelsea have not played at Elland Road since August 2022 when they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

Returning Palmer to make impact against Leeds?

Having been named on the substitutes' bench against Arsenal, Cole Palmer is in line for some minutes versus Leeds.

He has only ever faced Leeds on one occasion, featuring as an 88th-minute substitute for Manchester City in December 2022.

Throughout his career, Palmer has only failed to score or assist against three teams that he has faced, Leeds included alongside Leicester and Norwich.