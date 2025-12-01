Preview: Dundee United vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Dec 2025 13:57 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 14:51

Dundee United will hope to end a four-game winless run when they welcome a resurgent Rangers to Tannadice Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with 15 points from 13 league games, while the visitors are fourth in the standings with 22 points from 13 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee United enjoyed a fantastic return to the Scottish Premiership last term, recording a superb fourth-placed finish with 53 points from 38 fixtures, after 15 wins, eight draws and 15 losses.

The Tangerines would have been eager to build on that achievement this season, but Jim Goodwin's side have thus far failed to replicate that same level of performance.

After 13 Scottish Premiership fixtures, Dundee United reside in eighth in the table with 15 points, from just three wins, six draws and four defeats.

Their season initially started on a positive note as they progressed past UNA Strassen in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, but they were unable to build on those results as they subsequently crashed out in the playoff round, suffered elimination from the Scottish League Cup and failed to win either of their first two league games.

While a briefly improved run of two wins and one draw made it appear as though tides were turning for Goodwin's team, they have since won just one of their next eight league matches, alongside four draws and three defeats.

Goodwin will be eager to avoid his side falling any further down the table and away from the top six, leaving the manager hopeful his side can claim their first win over Rangers since August 2021.

The Gers are, however, entering this fixture in a period of strength, a rare situation given their consistent struggles this term.

Russell Martin, who was appointed in the summer, failed to have the desired impact at Ibrox and was eventually dismissed after just five wins, six draws and six losses in his 17 matches at the helm.

Those results included crashing out of the Champions League playoff round with a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge, winning only one of their first seven league games and losing their first two Europa League fixtures.

Danny Rohl was appointed Martin's permanent successor in late October, and the German has experienced a mixed start to life at Ibrox.

While Rohl has recorded four wins, two draws and suffered three defeats from his first nine games in charge, his Scottish Premiership record is impressive, with four wins and one draw.

With two wins and one of those draws in their last four games across all competitions, alongside securing their first point in the Europa League with a 1-1 draw against Braga, the Gers are unbeaten in four outings coming into this one.

That will leave Rangers with plenty of confidence against the struggling Dundee United, while their away form will also give them plenty of belief, as the Gers are unbeaten away from home in the league this season with three wins and three draws.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D L D L W D

Dundee United form (all competitions):

D L D L W D

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

D W W W W D

Rangers form (all competitions):

D D W W L L

Team News

Dundee United are anticipated to remain without Isaac Pappoe until later this month due to a knee injury, but he is expected to be their only forced absentee for this clash with the Gers.

Craig Sibbald scored his third goal in five games at the weekend, and the midfielder should continue alongside Luca Stephenson and Panutche Camara in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Rangers are contending with injuries to Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Mikey Moore and Rabbi Matondo.

With their starting centre-backs both out with injuries, Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez should continue at the heart of defence, with James Tavernier and Max Aarons likely to continue at full-back.

Further forward, a disappointing performance from Bojan Miovski in the 0-0 draw with Falkirk may mean Rohl opts to start Danilo in attack.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Camara, Stephenson, Sibbald, Ferry; Sapsford, Moller

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Aarons; Raskin, Barron; Antman, Aasgaard, Bajrami; Danilo

We say: Dundee United 1-2 Rangers

Rangers have been strong in the league under Rohl, while they are also unbeaten away from home in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Combined with Dundee United's ongoing difficulties at the beginning of this term, we are backing the visitors to triumph here.

