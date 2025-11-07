Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Dundee United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts will endeavour to maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign when they host Dundee United on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts have won nine and drawn two of their first 11 fixtures, while the visitors are seventh after taking 13 points from their first 10 games.

Match preview

Hearts experienced a difficult 2024-25 campaign, dropping out of the Scottish Premiership top four for the first time since returning to the top division in 2021-22 as they placed seventh in the standings.

However, a change in manager and fresh, smart investment during the summer transfer window has helped totally transform the Jambos this season.

Derek McInnes was appointed from Kilmarnock, and the new manager is still yet to taste defeat in normal time after 16 games at the helm this term.

Hearts won all four of their Scottish League Cup group games but were eliminated from the second round by Hearts after a penalty defeat, while they sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings with 29 points after 11 games played.

The Jambos have won nine and drawn two of their 11 fixtures, meaning they are the only side yet to lose in the Scottish Premiership, while they are currently nine points clear of second-placed Celtic, though the Bhoys have played a game fewer than Hearts.

McInnes will be eager to maintain their momentum heading into the international break, with a two-week hiatus following Sunday's outing, and Aberdeen will certainly be confident heading into this game against Dundee United.

The Tangerines have had a promising start to the campaign, currently placed seventh in the standings with 13 points from 10 games, but they have managed only one win on the road this season from five away games.

Jim Goodwin's side started the term by progressing past UNA Strassen in the Conference League qualifiers, but they failed to win any of their following five matches, a run that saw them eliminated from both the Conference League in the third qualifying round and the Scottish League Cup in the second round.

They eventually ended their winless streak on matchday three of the Scottish Premiership season, defeating rivals Dundee 2-0, and they have now managed three wins, three draws and only two defeats in their last eight games.

However, the Tangerines did suffer a disappointing 2-0 loss to Motherwell in their latest outing in late October, meaning Goodwin will be eager for an immediate response by claiming a surprise victory against the league leaders on Sunday.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W D W W W W

Hearts form (all competitions):

W D W W W W

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

L W D D L W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

L W D D L W

Team News

Hearts will be without the likes of Calem Nieuwenhof, Finlay Pollock, Frankie Kent and Ryan Fulton for this match due to ongoing injuries, while the rest of the side should be available for selection.

Off the back of a stellar 4-0 win against Dundee last time out, McInnes is unlikely to make any changes to his starting team to take on Dundee United.

Pierre Landry Kabore came into the team ahead of superstar summer signing Claudio Braga, but after scoring a brace in that victory, the forward is expected to keep his place alongside Lawrence Shankland, who also found the back of the net in that win.

As for the visitors, Dundee United are unable to call upon the services of Isaac Pappoe, Max Watters and Ross Graham due to injury problems.

Top scorer Ivan Dolcek, with five Scottish Premiership goals, has not started either of Dundee United's last two matches, but the forward could come back into the starting team here.

Dolcek could join Zac Sapsford and Kristijan Trapanovski in attack, with Craig Sibbald, Vicko Sevelj and Panutche Camara in the middle of the park.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; McEntee, Steinwender, Findlay, Milne; Kyziridis, Baningime, Devlin, Spittal; Shankland, Kabore

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Kucherenko; Stephenson, Esselink, Keresztes, Ferry; Camara, Sevelj, Sibbald; Dolcek, Sapsford, Trapanovski

We say: Hearts 2-0 Dundee United

Hearts are undeniably the stronger side heading into this clash, and given their scintillating start to the season, we are backing the Jambos to win yet another Scottish Premiership clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email