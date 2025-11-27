Preview: Kilmarnock vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 27 Nov 2025 14:08 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:17

Kilmarnock will strive to end their miserable losing streak when they take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday evening.

The hosts have dropped to 10th in the table after six consecutive defeats, while the visitors are seventh in the standings heading into this clash.

Match preview

Kilmarnock appointed Stuart Kettlewell as their permanent manager during the summer, and the new boss initially enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Killie.

Kettlewell avoided defeat in all of his first nine matches in normal time across all competitions, including advancing into the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup and drawing all of their first four league fixtures.

The new manager eventually tasted his first defeat to Celtic on matchday five of the Scottish Premiership term, followed by being knocked out of the league cup by St Mirren in the semi-finals.

While they initially responded with two straight wins in the league, Killie's form has nosedived in recent weeks, with Kettlewell's side suffering six straight defeats in their last six outings.

Those results have seen Kilmarnock drop to 10th in the standings with just 10 points from 13 games, only a point above the drop zone, and Kettlewell will be eager for his side to finally end their losing run and avoid dropping into the relegation places.

Kilmarnock will look to draw belief from their opposition, Dundee United's, struggles in recent matches, as the Tangerines have managed only one win in their last seven games.

Jim Goodwin's side have failed to replicate the fantastic standards that saw them seal a fourth-placed finish in their first year back in the top flight last season, with the Tangerines managing only three wins, five draws and four defeats in the league thus far.

Alongside that, Dundee Utd disappointingly failed to qualify for the Conference League league phase after a devastating penalty defeat to Rapid Vienna in the third qualifying round, as well as being knocked out of the league cup by Saturday's opponents in the second round.

Following a particularly underwhelming 3-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Falkirk last weekend, Goodwin will be looking for a significantly improved performance on Saturday.

History is against the visitors in this fixture though, as Dundee United have failed to win any of their last eight meetings with Kilmarnock, losing six and drawing two in that time.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L L L L L L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L L L L L L

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D D W L D L

Dundee United form (all competitions):

D D W L D L

Team News

Kilmarnock will be without Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Matthew Kennedy and Max Stryjek for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Following a sixth straight defeat in the Scottish Premiership, Kettlewell may make several changes in an attempt to find the solution to their ongoing problems, meaning the likes of Ben Brannan, Bradley Lyons and Marley Watkins, among others, could earn starting spots.

As for the visitors, Isaac Pappoe is out due to an injury, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Goodwin is expected to make changes to his side after their 3-0 loss to Falkirk, meaning Kristijan Trapanovski, Ryan Strain and Nikolaj Moller could start here.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Mayo, Williams, Deas; Brannan, Watson, Lyons, Thompson; John-Jules, Tiffoney, Watkins

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Kucherenko; Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Strain, Sevelj, Sibbald, Ferry; Stephenson, Moller, Trapanovski

We say: Kilmarnock 0-1 Dundee United

Kilmarnock are enduring a dismal six-game losing streak, and while the visitors are reeling after a 3-0 defeat, they will draw confidence from their hosts' miserable run of results, and we expect Dundee United to extend that run with an away win.

