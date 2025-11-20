Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee United and Falkirk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dundee United and Falkirk, separated by just two points in the Scottish Championship, are set to come together for a matchday 13 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with 14 points from 11 matches, while the visitors are fifth in the table with 16 points from 12 games.

Match preview

Dundee United enjoyed a stunning first season back in the Scottish Premiership in 2024-25, recording a fourth-placed finish with 53 points from their 38 league fixtures.

Jim Goodwin's side, as a result, secured their spot in the qualifying rounds for the Conference League, and while they initially started the campaign well by progressing past UNA Strassen in the second qualifying round, they were unable to beat Rapid Vienna as they were eliminated in the third round.

That elimination added to an underwhelming start to the domestic campaign, as the Tangerines drew one and lost one of their first two Scottish Premiership matches, while they were also eliminated from the Scottish League Cup in the second round.

Dundee United were able to end that disappointing beginning to the domestic term with a 2-0 win over rivals Dundee in the league, and they have been significantly stronger since that win, securing three victories, four draws and suffering only two defeats.

Goodwin's side may have failed to win either of their last two games during that run, with a loss and a draw, but they will be boosted by the recent stalemate with league leaders Hearts, and the Tangerines are now hoping to build on that result when they take on Falkirk.

The visitors are expected to pose a tough test for Dundee United though, as Falkirk head into this game having enjoyed a strong start to their first campaign back in the top flight.

Falkirk earned promotion to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Championship title last term.

John McGlynn's side maintained their league-winning momentum by securing three wins and a draw in Scottish League Cup group A, while they also recorded an opening-day draw with Saturday's opposition in the league.

Falkirk did disappointingly lose their first match of the campaign on matchday two against Livingston, followed by a crushing 4-1 loss to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup.

The Bairns bounced back with a win against Aberdeen in the league before failing to win any of their next four, with two draws and two defeats, but they are now on a superb run with three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five.

Those results have lifted Falkirk to fifth in the Scottish Premiership standings, and they will be hoping to strengthen that position with another positive result on Saturday.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D L W D D L

Dundee United form (all competitions):

D L W D D L

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

D W L W W D

Falkirk form (all competitions):

D W L W W D

Team News

Dundee United will be without the availability of Isaac Pappoe, Max Watters and Ross Graham for this match due to injury issues, although all three are anticipated to return to action later this month.

Off the back of recording a 1-1 draw with Hearts in their last match before the international break, Goodwin may decide to name an unchanged starting team against the Bairns.

As for Falkirk, Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Jamie Sneddon, Lewis Neilson, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang are all not expected to feature due to injury problems.

Brian Graham could lead the line in MacIver's anticipated absence, while Kyrell Wilson, Calvin Miller and Ethan Williams are likely to feature just behind the striker.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Kucherenko; Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Stephenson, Sevelj, Camara, Naamo; Dolcek, Sapsford, Ahmed

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Allan, Henderson, Lissah; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Miller, Williams; Graham

We say: Dundee United 1-1 Falkirk

Dundee United and Falkirk drew 2-2 in their first meeting of the campaign, and with the two teams coming into this game in similar form, we expect another draw here.

