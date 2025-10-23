Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee United and St Mirren, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dundee United and St Mirren, both aiming to end winless streaks, will come together on Saturday afternoon for a matchday nine clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are winless in their last three matches with two draws and one defeat, while the visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games.

Match preview

Dundee United enjoyed a superb first year back in the Scottish Premiership last season, recording a fourth-placed finish after securing 53 points from 38 league matches.

The Tangerines have matched that level so far this season, once again placed fourth in the division after taking 10 points from eight matches, with two wins, four draws and two defeats.

Their success has not carried into cup competitions, however, as Dundee United were knocked out of the Conference League qualifiers in the third round by Rapid Vienna, while they have also been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup by Kilmarnock in the second round.

Jim Goodwin will also be disappointed with their recent form in the Scottish Premiership, as the Tangerines have now failed to win any of their last three games, recording two draws and one defeat.

Dundee United will be particularly frustrated with their most recent clash against Rangers, as the Tangerines held a 2-1 lead heading into the final minutes before conceding an 87th-minute equaliser from James Tavernier.

Now aiming to end their winless run with a victory at Tannadice Park, Dundee United will host another side looking to end a lacklustre run of results.

St Mirren initially made a strong start to the campaign, qualifying from the Scottish League Cup group stage with three wins and one draw, followed by winning two, drawing three and losing one of their first six league games, while they have also booked their place in the semi-finals of the cup against Motherwell.

Stephen Robinson's side have now faced disheartening back-to-back defeats in their last two matches, losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock before being defeated 1-0 by Aberdeen.

Those results have seen them slip down the standings to seventh in the Scottish Premiership, although they are only outside of the top half of the table on goal difference.

The Saints will be eager to return to the top half of the table with a streak-snapping win on Saturday afternoon, and they have a strong history at Tannadice Park, winning four of the last six meetings, alongside one draw and one defeat.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D D L W D W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

D D L W D W

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L L W D W D

St Mirren form (all competitions):

L L W W D D

Team News

Dundee United are anticipated to be without the services of Isaac Pappoe (knee), Max Watters (hamstring) and Ross Graham (hamstring) due to ongoing injury issues.

Ivan Dolcek is Dundee United's top scorer with five goals in eight Scottish Premiership appearances, and the forward should start alongside Kristijan Trapanovski, Julius Eskesen and Zac Sapsford on Saturday.

Further back, Craig Sibbald will partner Vicko Sevelj at the base of the midfield, while a similar defence that featured against Rangers is also expected.

As for the visitors, St Mirren are set to be without Jayden Richardson after the defender was sent off in the defeat to Aberdeen, while manager Robinson will also be absent from the touchline after receiving his marching orders in that match.

Conor McMenamin could replace Richardson in the starting 11, while Jonah Ayunga, and Roland Idowu may also come into the starting team.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Kucherenko; Stephenson, Esselink, Keresztes, Ferry; Sevelj, Sibbald; Trapanovski, Eskesen, Dolcek; Sapsford

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, Gogic, Freckleton; McMenamin, Phillips, Baccus, O'Hara, Tanser; Ayunga, Mandron

We say: Dundee United 1-1 St Mirren

Dundee United and St Mirren are both experiencing difficult runs of results heading into this match, and with both desperate to end their winless streaks, we expect a hard-fought affair that we believe will end all square.

