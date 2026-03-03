Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery scouting "complete" £15m titan who will not cost a penny

By Lewis Blain | 03 Mar 2026 07:43

Aston Villa are already stepping up their plans for the summer transfer window, as Unai Emery looks to strengthen key areas of his squad.

With defensive reinforcements seemingly high on the agenda, Villa’s recruitment team have been active across Europe in recent weeks.

And a versatile Spain international has emerged as a serious target, though competition is building.

What is the latest on Aston Villa's interest in Oscar Mingueza?

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa were in attendance in Girona this weekend to scout Oscar Mingueza, who impressed during Celta Vigo’s 2-1 win.

Sources close to the situation confirm Villa representatives were present as Mingueza registered an assist while operating at right wing-back, further underlining his tactical flexibility.

The 26-year-old, who joined Celta from Barcelona in 2022, is out of contract this summer and is quickly becoming one of the most attractive free-agents on the market.

Celta boss Claudio Giráldez once described him as “a very complete player” and “fundamental” to the team, praising his ability to break lines with passes and carry the ball forward from deep.

Newcastle and Everton also interested in Oscar Mingueza

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Villa are not alone in their admiration, as Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Everton also had scouts in attendance, with both clubs long-term admirers of the four-cap Spain international.

Newcastle are assessing their right-back options amid uncertainty over Tino Livramento’s future, while Everton are actively seeking reinforcements in the full-back areas.

Interest is also emerging from Italy and Germany, suggesting the race for Mingueza’s signature will intensify in the coming weeks.

Oscar Mingueza would be a bargain signing for Unai Emery

© Imago / Manual Stefan