Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils told to pay "record" fee for target who Amad Diallo thinks is "selfless"

Manchester United’s summer rebuild could hinge on whether they are prepared to shatter their transfer record once again.

With attacking reinforcements high on the agenda, the Red Devils are being linked with one of the Bundesliga’s most explosive young forwards.

However, landing their man would require a potential club-record deal.

Man Utd told they must pay record transfer fee for Yan Diomande

According to Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze, RB Leipzig are bracing themselves for major offers for Yan Diomande this summer.

"RB Leipzig are bracing for major offers for Yan Diomande this summer. The price tag remains: €100m and above. Leipzig want to make the Ivorian the club’s record transfer sale," he said.

While Leipzig hope to convince the forward to remain in Germany for at least another season, everything will depend on the scale of incoming bids.

For United, that figure could represent one of the biggest investments in their history.

Yan Diomande also attracting interest from Liverpool

United are not alone in tracking Diomande’s situation. Premier League rivals Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring developments, while other elite European clubs are keeping a close eye on Leipzig’s stance.

Given his pace, versatility and output in Germany, it is no surprise that interest is mounting.

Leipzig’s willingness to sell, but only at a premium, ensures a bidding battle could develop if multiple European giants firm up their interest.

Should Man Utd break their transfer record to sign Yan Diomande?

The key question for United is whether Diomande is worth eclipsing the £89m they paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 - breaking that total would signal a serious belief in the 21-year-old’s potential to become a serious player at Old Trafford for the next decade.

There is also an existing connection that could ease his transition.

Ivory Coast teammate and current Red Devils star, Amad Diallo, once praised Diomande, calling him a “great player” and highlighting their understanding on and off the pitch. "We’re selfless," Diallo said. "If I have the opportunity to pass to him, I pass to him; if he has the opportunity to pass to me, he passes to me."

That chemistry could be invaluable, but whether it justifies a £90 million-plus gamble is ultimately the decision that now faces United’s hierarchy.