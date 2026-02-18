Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot learns asking price for 'prolific' Mohamed Salah successor

By Lewis Blain | 18 Feb 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 13:52

Liverpool are stepping up their planning ahead of what could prove to be a pivotal summer transfer window at Anfield.

With uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at the club, the Reds are assessing potential successors.

And now, they have learned how much it will take to sign one of the emerging names on Arne Slot's radar.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Yan Diomande?

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Liverpool are preparing to enter the race for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande following an explosive breakthrough season.

The 19-year-old winger has enjoyed a prolific campaign in Germany, quickly establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting teenage attackers.

Leipzig have since seen Diomande’s stock quickly rise after his Bundesliga performances and impact on the international stage with the Ivory Coast.

Liverpool scouts have also been in attendance in recent matches, underlining growing interest from the Merseyside giants.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been tracking the young rising star, while Slot is believed to admire his versatility and direct attacking style, which perfectly fits his tactical style.

How much will Liverpool have to pay to sign Yan Diomande this summer?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

It has now been claimed that Leipzig have placed a value of at least £80 million on Diomande ahead of the summer transfer window, as per talkSPORT.

An extortionate figure for a teenager, but one that reflects both his long-term potential as well as his output for club and country this season.

However, that price could drop if the Bundesliga side fails to secure Champions League qualification, with the club currently sitting in fifth place.

Why Yan Diomande is the 'prolific' Mo Salah successor Liverpool needs

© Imago / Action Plus

Diomande has scored 12 goals this season for both Leipzig and the Ivory Coast, including an impressive strike at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His pace, direct dribbling and eye for goal could draw natural comparisons to Mohamed Salah and with the 33-year-old continuing to attract interest from Saudi Arabia, it's clear the Reds are preparing for life without him.

At just 19 years of age, Diomande represents a potential short-term solution and long-term investment with plenty of upside, so if Liverpool are willing to meet the demands, then Slot could well secure an ideal successor for Salah.