Three exciting Dominik Szoboszlai replacements Liverpool could target, including £100m England star

By Lewis Blain | 18 Feb 2026 15:08

Liverpool may not be actively planning for life without Dominik Szoboszlai just yet, but growing speculation around his long-term future at Anfield has started to raise eyebrows.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a regular and standout presence since arriving on Merseyside in July 2023.

And his form for the Reds hasn't gone unnoticed, with elite clubs like Real Madrid circling ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on the future of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

While the Hungary international is one of the first names on the teamsheet under manager Arne Slot, recent reports suggest that a move to the LaLiga giants would be something of a 'dream'.

Szoboszlai is believed to be open to joining Los Blancos should an 'outstanding' offer arrive in the future, with Madrid long-term admirers of his versatility, creativity and unique goal threat.

Liverpool, for the most part, will remain relaxed over his future and will have no intention of selling him on the cheap, given he's under contract until the summer of 2028.

However, it's important to note that Madrid have pulling power unlike any other club in the world and with Szoboszlai's intention to one day join them clear, the Reds would be wise to begin considering potential replacements.

Who could Liverpool target if Dominik Szoboszlai leaves Anfield?

When that day does come, replacing the former RB Leipzig midfielder in Arne Slot's engine room will be no easy task as the Merseysiders would need a midfielder capable of driving forward, creating chances and contributing to goals at the highest level.

Several names would fit that profile. Here are just three who could be seriously exciting options for Liverpool to consider:

© Imago / Every Second Media

Morgan Rogers has recently emerged as a potential summer transfer target, with Liverpool reportedly monitoring his progress at Aston Villa.

He would be a compelling option, though he would not come cheaply, with a fee in the region of £100 million expected to be the bare minimum.

The England international has exploded into form over the last 18 months, displaying the sort of athleticism, ball-carrying ability and end product that makes him a natural fit for Slot's system.

At just 23 years of age, he is also a Premier League-proven candidate with plenty of additional upside that could mirror several of Szoboszlai's strengths.

© Imago

An interesting alternative could be Morgan Gibbs-White, as he may become a more opportunistic signing should Nottingham Forest see themselves relegated back down to the Championship.

The Tricky Trees vice-captain would bring creativity, intensity and leadership while also offering top-flight experience at potentially a lower cost.

He may lack the set-piece ability of Szoboszlai, but his consistency and durability would surely appeal to Liverpool's recruitment team, who have been tentatively linked with the 26-year-old in the past.

© Imago

The dream replacement, however, could well be Jamal Musiala - even if a move feels highly ambitious.

Liverpool have long admired the Bayern Munich star, dating back to the peak of Jurgen Klopp's managerial reign. His elite dribbling, intelligence between the lines and Champions League pedigree would elevate most midfields for years to come.

While expensive and difficult to pull off, with rumours suggesting a price tag in excess of £150 million, Musiala ultimately represents the calibre of player that the Reds need to sign should Szoboszlai swap Anfield for the Bernabeu.