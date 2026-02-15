Liverpool transfer news: Dominik Szoboszlai 'dreaming' of Real Madrid move after 'outstanding' contract offer

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 12:20

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai dreams of pulling on the famous Real Madrid kit one day, according to his national-team head coach.

The Hungarian playmaker is the frontrunner to be named the Reds' player of the season for the 2025-26 campaign and once again stole the show on Saturday evening.

Szoboszlai scored a cracking second goal in Liverpool's 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round, drawing further comparisons with Anfield legend Steven Gerrard in the process.

The 25-year-old has now come up with 10 goals and seven assists in 35 matches for Arne Slot's side in all competitions this season, and his exceptional form comes at a time where his contract situation is a hot-button topic.

Szoboszlai's current deal runs until 2028, but Liverpool are reportedly working to tie him to a new-and-improved contract, with a pay rise that would reflect his importance to the squad.

However, the former RB Leipzig man recently admitted that there had been no progress on the new contract front, raising fears that he could be tempted away from Anfield, especially if Liverpool fail to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League.

Marco Rossi: 'Dominik Szoboszlai dreams of playing for Real Madrid'

Now, Hungary head coach Marco Rossi has added fuel to the fire, claiming that Szoboszlai has always harboured a desire to represent Real Madrid, saying: "Because of the very close and direct relationship I have with Dominik Szoboszlai since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid has always been his dream," as quoted by Marca.

Rossi stressed that there is every chance of the midfielder prolonging his stay on Merseyside, though, adding: "I don't know if he'll be able to take that step, because the decision depends on him and also on his club.

"I absolutely don't rule out the possibility of him staying at Liverpool and renewing his contract there, especially because he's highly valued within the club. He's a very important player for Liverpool, and Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Szoboszlai has registered a total of 25 goals and 21 assists in 129 appearances for Liverpool, who paid £60.9m to bring him to the club from RB Leipzig in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Reds are understood to have made an 'outstanding' contract offer to the playmaker's camp, but there has not yet been a breakthrough in negotiations.

Should Liverpool fans fear Dominik Szoboszlai Real Madrid move?

Liverpool supporters have every right to fear when Real Madrid's name crops up in transfer conversations, as the Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate debacles have shown.

Indeed, Los Blancos are now thought to have rekindled their interest in the latter, who is looking increasingly likely to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, presuming Liverpool offer to pay Szoboszlai what he deserves, there should be no concerns about where his future lies, as the 25-year-old has expressed a love for the club and the city.

At the same time, the Reds must show that they can match the midfielder's ambition, and more than one season without Champions League action could potentially force him into a rethink.