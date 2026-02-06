Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid recently 'made' contact to sign defender

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Feb 2026 19:03

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The French defender joined the Reds in the summer of 2021, signed by Jurgen Klopp, and has made over 160 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

The 26-year-old has been the first-choice defender under Arne Slot, and has started in 23 Premier League games this season alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk, scoring one goal.

With Liverpool missing Giovanni Leoni through ACL injury, and Joe Gomez struggling with fitness issues, Konate has also made six starts in the Champions League, which shows his importance to the side.

However, his contract situation remains unresolved, and there is a strong likelihood that he will leave the club for free next summer after failing to reach an agreement.

Real Madrid back in the fold for Ibrahima Konate?

Back in December, reports emerged that Real Madrid had ended their interest in bringing the Frenchman to the Bernabeu during the summer of 2026.

However, it appears that Los Blancos have reignited their interest in the French defender following the departure of former head coach Xabi Alonso.

According to Matteo Moretto, via Anfield Index, the 13-time European champions have recently contacted the defender over a potential move next summer.

It has been suggested that Konate would need to lower his wage demands in order to secure a switch to Madrid.

Konate most likely to leave Liverpool

Despite repeated discussions over a new deal, the two sides are not close to reaching an agreement, and Konate is likely to leave for free.

The former RB Leipzig defender could be tempted by the prospect of moving to Real Madrid, while German giants Bayern Munich could also register an interest.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremy Jacquet, who will join next summer, from Rennes, and they need more players in defence next summer, if Konate leaves.