Man City lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Pep Guardiola makes Erling Haaland decision

By Ben Knapton | 06 Feb 2026 13:55

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has an Erling Haaland-sized dilemma to solve for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Norway international has scored just once in his last seven Premier League matches and was dropped from the XI for the midweek EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Newcastle United, in which Omar Marmoush scored twice in a 3-1 victory.

Guardiola hailed Haaland as the best striker in the world in his pre-game press conference, though, and the Scandinavian did claim an assist in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last week, so his return can be assumed.

As a result, Marmoush may have to - unjustifiably - settle for a place on the bench at Anfield, as Guardiola will need more box-to-box, defensively-minded players if Bernardo Silva misses out through injury.

Rodri, Nico O'Reilly and Tijjani Reijnders could occupy the central zones if that is the case, with Rayan Cherki - swiftly recovered from a knock - and Antoine Semenyo aiming to terrorise the Reds' full-backs.

Ruben Dias was on the bench against Newcastle for the first time in over a month following a hamstring injury, but a fully-fit Marc Guehi - ineligible for the EFL Cup - will be first in line for a defensive recall.

Nathan Ake's half-time substitution in the cup suggests that he will also start at Anfield, while Rayan Ait-Nouri will tussle with fellow African Mohamed Salah if O'Reilly does indeed operate in midfield.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Cherki, Reijnders, Semenyo; Haaland

